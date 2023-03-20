Google may not pay for approved medical, maternity leaves; ex-employees form 'Laid off on Leave' group: Report

Google layoff: More than 100 laid off Google employees have formed a group called ‘Laid off on Leave.’ It includes people who were on maternity leave, baby bonding leave, caregiver’s leave, medical leave and personal leave at the time of layoff. Google employees have written an open letter to Pichai, demanding better handling of layoffs. The letter has been signed by more than 1,400 workers.

Many people were shocked when Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the company's plan to fire 12,000 employees in January. Since then, many workers have recounted their layoff experiences. Some were abruptly shut out of their systems, while others were let off while on vacation, maternity leave, or even medical leave. However, according to the most recent allegations, Google may no longer be prepared to cover certain of its employees' previously authorised medical and maternity breaks.

According to a media report that was initially credited to CNBC, former Google workers who were fired while on maternity or medical leave have claimed that the business has refused to compensate them for their authorised time off. More than 100 former Google workers have requested payment from the parent firm Alphabet for the pre-approved time off they took.

The employees reported that they had been advised by the corporation that they will be getting a regular severance payout through their 'specified end date instead of the paid time off for which they had earlier been granted'.

The ex-Google employees are identifying themselves as the 'Laid off on Leave' group and are demanding that Alphabet honors terms in original agreement. This group consists of those who have received approval for or are presently on maternity leave, infant bonding leave, caregiver's leave, medical leave, or personal leave.

It is expected that official severance terms will arrive by March 31 for those who were laid off while on medical leave.

The corporation said in January that it would be laying off 12,000 employees, or roughly 6% of its total staff, in order to prepare for slower sales growth following a protracted era of boom in the IT industry.

