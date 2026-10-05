Gold and silver prices remain high globally and in India due to economic uncertainty and strong demand for safe assets. International markets recently saw gains. In India, retail prices vary across cities because of local taxes, transportation costs, and jeweler margins.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on Monday, October 5, as investors continued to track movements in global bullion markets amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. The precious metals market has witnessed strong activity as traders assess interest-rate expectations, currency movements and demand for safe-haven assets.

According to the latest market update, domestic gold prices continued to remain elevated, keeping the precious metal firmly on the radar of both investors and jewellery buyers. Internationally, COMEX gold gained 0.52% to $4,183.8 an ounce. Silver also remained strong in global markets, with COMEX silver trading higher as investors monitored the broader precious-metals rally.

For Indian consumers, city-wise gold and silver prices can vary because of local taxes, transportation costs, jeweller margins and other market-related factors. The rate quoted by a jeweller may therefore differ from the benchmark price. Buyers should also remember that jewellery purchases involve additional costs such as making charges and GST, which can significantly affect the final bill.

The latest prices for major Indian cities are listed below for easy comparison.

Gold And Silver Rates Today, October 5

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,37,537 Rs 1,50,040 Rs 2,25,830 Mumbai Rs 1,37,775 Rs 1,50,300 Rs 2,26,220 Kolkata Rs 1,37,592 Rs 1,50,100 Rs 2,25,920 Chennai Rs 1,38,178 Rs 1,50,740 Rs 2,26,870 Bengaluru Rs 1,37,885 Rs 1,50,420 Rs 2,26,390 Hyderabad Rs 1,37,995 Rs 1,50,540 Rs 2,26,570

The precious-metals market is being closely watched as international prices remain near elevated levels. Gold continues to attract demand from investors seeking protection against market uncertainty, while silver is benefiting from both investment interest and its industrial applications.

Global cues, including movements in the US dollar, bond yields, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical developments, are likely to remain important for bullion prices in the near term. Domestic prices could also respond to changes in international bullion rates and currency movements.

Those planning to purchase gold or silver today should compare the prevailing rates offered by different jewellers before making a decision. For jewellery, buyers should additionally check purity, making charges, GST and other costs before finalising the purchase.