Gold and silver prices continued to witness sharp fluctuations, with silver recording a steep decline and gold edging lower in futures trading ahead of the market opening.

Gold and silver prices continued to witness sharp fluctuations, with silver recording a steep decline and gold edging lower in futures trading ahead of the market opening. The latest movement has put precious metals in focus as investors track domestic bullion rates and international market trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price of 24-carat gold slipped marginally to Rs 1,43,303 per 10 grams, compared with the previous session's closing price of Rs 1,43,309. According to Bullions, gold was priced at Rs 1,43,630 per 10 grams in the domestic market, while its international price stood at $4,035.70 per ounce.

Meanwhile, gold prices in Delhi fell to around Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

According to Goodreturns, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,44,530 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,500. The price of 18-carat gold was Rs 1,08,440 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices Suffer Sharp Decline

Silver prices witnessed a significantly steeper fall, with MCX futures tumbling 4.42 per cent, or Rs 9,251, to Rs 1,99,917 per kilogram. Silver had closed at Rs 2,09,168 per kilogram in the previous trading session.

According to Bullions, silver was priced at Rs 2,00,380 per kilogram in the domestic market, while its international price stood at $54.52 per ounce.

The All India Sarafa Association reported that silver prices in Delhi dropped to Rs 2,07,500 per kilogram, marking their lowest level in around 10 months.

Gold and Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

CITY GOLD (22k/10g) SILVER (Per 1kg) NEW DELHI Rs 1,32,500 Rs 2,25,000 MUMBAI Rs 1,32,350 Rs 2,25,000 CHENNAI Rs 1,32,350 Rs 2,25,000 KOLKATA Rs 1,32,350 Rs 2,25,000

Why Do Gold and Silver Prices Differ?

Gold and silver prices can vary across cities and market sources due to differences in local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and the type of price being reported. MCX futures, international spot prices and retail bullion rates represent different market segments and may not match exactly.

Buyers should also remember that the final price of gold jewellery can be higher than the quoted metal rate because of making charges and applicable taxes. Checking the latest local rates with a jeweller before purchasing can help consumers make a more informed decision.