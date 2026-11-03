Gold and silver prices recovered in India on Monday following a recent sharp decline, with MCX futures for both metals rising significantly. This domestic rebound was driven by lower crude oil prices and a weaker US dollar. However, precious metals faced renewed pressure in international markets on Tuesday, experiencing slight declines.

Gold and silver prices recovered in domestic markets on Monday, November 2, following a sharp decline last week. However, both precious metals came under renewed pressure in international markets on Tuesday, keeping investors and jewellery buyers cautious.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures climbed 1.3% on Monday to settle at Rs 1,40,186 per 10 grams, moving back above the Rs 1,40,000 mark. Silver futures for December delivery gained around 2.6% to close at Rs 1,83,779 per kg.

The recovery came after gold touched a one-year low on October 30. Lower crude oil prices and a weaker US dollar supported the rebound, while silver recorded stronger gains than gold during the previous session.

According to Bullion.co.in, at around 5:55 am on Tuesday, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,40,670 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,948 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 1,84,140 per kg. Meanwhile, 925 sterling silver was priced at Rs 1,70,330 per kg.

Gold and Silver - City-Wise Rates, November 3, 2026

City Delhi Rs 1,40,170 Rs 1,28,489 Rs 1,83,490 Mumbai Rs 1,40,410 Rs 1,28,709 Rs 1,83,810 Kolkata Rs 1,40,230 Rs 1,28,544 Rs 1,83,560 Chennai Rs 1,40,820 Rs 1,29,085 Rs 1,84,340 Bengaluru Rs 1,40,520 Rs 1,28,810 Rs 1,83,950 Hyderabad Rs 1,40,640 Rs 1,28,920 Rs 1,84,100

However, international markets witnessed fresh declines during early trading on Tuesday. Comex gold slipped around 0.16% to $3,963.3 per ounce, while silver fell 0.22% to $50.775 per ounce at approximately 00:45 GMT.

The latest movements highlight continued volatility in precious metal markets as traders assess global economic developments, crude oil prices and currency movements.

For jewellery buyers, gold and silver prices can differ across cities due to local market conditions and other charges. Here is a look at the latest 22K, 24K gold and silver prices across six major Indian cities on November 3.