Gold and silver prices are closely tracked by buyers and investors across India, with daily movements influencing jewellery purchases and investment decisions. On Monday, November 16, 2026, the latest bullion rates provide an update for consumers planning to buy gold or silver.

Gold and silver prices are closely tracked by buyers and investors across India, with daily movements influencing jewellery purchases and investment decisions. On Monday, November 16, 2026, the latest bullion rates provide an update for consumers planning to buy gold or silver.

According to Bullions.co.in, gold and silver prices are listed across major Indian cities, with rates varying depending on local bullion market conditions. The website provides separate prices for different gold purities, including 24-karat and 22-karat gold, along with rates for fine silver.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - November 16, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,25,437 Rs 1,36,840 Rs 1,76,660 Mumbai Rs 1,25,657 Rs 1,37,080 Rs 1,76,970 Kolkata Rs 1,25,492 Rs 1,36,900 Rs 1,76,730 Chennai Rs 1,26,023 Rs 1,37,480 Rs 1,77,480 Bengaluru Rs 1,25,758 Rs 1,37,190 Rs 1,77,110 Hyderabad Rs 1,25,858 Rs 1,37,300 Rs 1,77,250

bullion prices are not identical throughout the country. Local bullion associations determine city-level rates, and differences can arise from state and local taxes, transportation and logistics expenses. The published figures may be revised more than once as international market conditions change. Buyers should therefore note the update time shown on the relevant city page when checking prices.

Gold purity is an important consideration when comparing prices. 24-karat gold is listed as 99.99 per cent pure and is commonly identified as 999 gold, while 22-karat gold is 91.67 per cent pure and is also known as 916 gold. Silver is shown in the 999 fine category, which represents 99.99 per cent purity. These purity grades help buyers understand what each listed rate represents before making a purchase.

Jewellery bills may also include making charges, applicable taxes and other retailer-specific costs.