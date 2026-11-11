Gold and silver prices in India are in focus on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as buyers track the latest movements in the precious metals market. The rates of both metals have witnessed slight gains compared with their previous closing levels, according to the latest bullion market reference data.

Gold and silver prices in India are in focus on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as buyers track the latest movements in the precious metals market. The rates of both metals have witnessed slight gains compared with their previous closing levels, according to the latest bullion market reference data.

Gold prices continue to be influenced by international market movements, fluctuations in the US dollar, changes in the Indian rupee's value and investor expectations surrounding interest rates. Global economic developments and geopolitical uncertainties also play an important role in determining demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

Silver, meanwhile, is influenced by both investment demand and industrial consumption. Its widespread use in electronics, solar panels, electric vehicles and other manufacturing industries makes the metal particularly sensitive to changes in global industrial activity.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - November 11, 2026

City 22K (10g) 24K (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,33,337 Rs 1,45,451 Rs 1,89,070 Mumbai Rs 1,33,183 Rs 1,45,396 Rs 1,88,995 Kolkata Rs 1,33,300 Rs 1,45,200 Rs 1,89,095 Chennai Rs 1,33,344 Rs 1,45,536 Rs 1,89,095 Bengaluru Rs 1,33,356 Rs 1,45,586 Rs 1,89,155 Hyderabad Rs 1,33,410 Rs 1,45,650 Rs 1,89,030

What Should Buyers Know Before Purchasing Gold And Silver?

Gold is available in different purity levels, with 24-carat gold representing the highest purity and 22-carat gold commonly preferred for jewellery. Silver buyers should also check the purity and weight of the metal before making a purchase.

It is important to remember that bullion reference rates may differ from the final prices charged by local jewellers. Making charges, wastage and applicable taxes can increase the final purchase amount. Buyers should check with their respective jewellers for the latest prices before completing a transaction.