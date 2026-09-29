On September 29, 2026, gold and silver prices in India remain high. The rate for 24 carat gold is around Rs 1.5 lakh per ten grams. Prices vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation, and dealer margins.

Gold and silver prices remain closely watched by buyers, investors and jewellery shoppers across India on September 29, 2026. With precious metals continuing to trade at elevated levels, consumers are keeping an eye on the latest retail rates before making purchases.

Gold prices can differ slightly between cities because of local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and other market-related factors. The same applies to silver, with city-wise prices showing regional variations. The latest available market data provides a snapshot of prices across some of India's major metropolitan centres.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - September 29

City 22K (10g) 24K (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,820 Rs 2,61,900 Mumbai Rs 1,39,940 Rs 1,52,670 Rs 2,60,900 Kolkata Rs 1,39,940 Rs 1,52,670 Rs 2,56,900 Chennai Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,820 Rs 2,62,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,40,090 Rs 1,52,820 Rs 2,56,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,39,940 Rs 1,52,670 Rs 2,65,900

Recent market data indicates that gold has remained around the Rs 1.5 lakh mark for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in several major cities. Silver has also remained expensive, with prices showing noticeable differences depending on the location.

For gold buyers, 22-carat gold is particularly important because it is widely used for jewellery. The 24-carat category, meanwhile, represents higher-purity gold and is commonly tracked by investors and those buying gold bars or coins.

Silver prices are also attracting attention as the precious metal continues to be monitored alongside gold. Recent data shows considerable movement in silver prices over the past several sessions, highlighting the volatility in the precious-metals market.

It is important to remember that the quoted gold and silver rates are indicative market prices. The final amount paid at a jewellery store can be higher because of making charges, wastage charges, GST and other applicable costs. Jewellery prices can also vary between retailers depending on their individual pricing structures.

Those planning to buy gold or silver should therefore check the prevailing rate with their local jeweller before completing a transaction. Market prices can change during the day, while retail quotes may differ based on purity, product type and additional charges.