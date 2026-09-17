On September 17, 2026, Indian bullion markets reported elevated prices, with 24K gold at Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 2,35,140 per kilogram. Despite a slight monthly dip, gold remains 39% higher annually, while silver shows an 85.5% yearly gain.

Gold and silver prices remained elevated on September 17, 2026, with the latest bullion data showing 24K gold at Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams and 22K gold at Rs 1,40,800 per 10 grams in India. Silver 999 fine was priced at Rs 2,35,140 per kg around 6:30 am.

Gold prices have remained closely watched amid continued movement in global markets. According to the latest data, the yellow metal has declined by more than 0.6% over the past month but remains around 39% higher than a year ago. Silver, meanwhile, has posted stronger gains over the longer term, with 999 fine silver delivering returns of about 85.5% over the past year, according to the cited market data.

For buyers tracking city-wise rates, Chennai recorded the highest gold and silver prices among the six major cities, while Delhi had the lowest rates. In Chennai, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,53,770 per 10 grams, while 22K gold stood at Rs 1,40,956. The city's silver rate was Rs 2,35,390 per kg.

Gold And Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Table

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,53,060 Rs 1,40,305 Rs 2,34,310 Mumbai Rs 1,53,320 Rs 1,40,543 Rs 2,34,710 Kolkata Rs 1,53,120 Rs 1,40,360 Rs 2,34,400 Chennai Rs 1,53,770 Rs 1,40,956 Rs 2,35,390 Hyderabad Rs 1,53,560 Rs 1,40,763 Rs 2,35,080 Bengaluru Rs 1,53,440 Rs 1,40,653 Rs 2,34,890

Silver prices remained elevated on September 17, with 999 fine silver priced at Rs 2,35,140 per kg in the latest morning update. Among the major cities, Chennai recorded the highest silver rate at ₹2,35,390 per kg, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 2,35,080 and Bengaluru at Rs 2,34,890. Mumbai's silver rate stood at Rs 2,34,710 per kg, while Kolkata recorded Rs 2,34,400.

Delhi reported the lowest silver rate among the six cities at Rs 2,34,310 per kg. The differences in city-wise prices are relatively small, but rates can vary depending on local taxes, transportation costs and market conditions. Silver prices may also fluctuate during the day in response to movements in international bullion markets and changes in demand.

The rates above are the latest city-wise figures available for September 17 and can change during the day depending on bullion-market movements. The quoted gold rates are for 10 grams, while silver rates are for one kilogram.