On October 21, 2026, Indian consumers closely monitored gold and silver prices ahead of festive shopping. Rates fluctuate based on global bullion trends, currency movements, import duties, and local taxes. While 22 carat gold is preferred for jewelry, 24 carat is used for investments.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, as consumers track precious metal rates ahead of jewellery purchases and festive-season shopping. Buyers comparing prices across cities should check the latest rates for their preferred purity and weight before visiting a jeweller.

Gold prices in India vary depending on purity, international bullion prices, currency movements, import duties, taxes and local market conditions. The price of 22-carat gold is particularly relevant for jewellery buyers, while 24-carat gold is commonly used as a benchmark for investment-grade gold. Silver prices are also closely watched by consumers and investors because of their use in jewellery, household articles and industrial applications.

City-wise rates can differ because of local costs, taxes and jewellers' pricing practices. The final amount paid for gold jewellery may also include making charges and applicable taxes, so the quoted gold rate may not represent the complete purchase cost.

Gold and Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities

Gold rates per 10 grams; silver rates per kilogram. Indicative market rates for October 21, 2026.

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,36,050 Rs 1,48,527 Rs 2,29,540 Mumbai Rs 1,35,867 Rs 1,48,326 Rs 2,31,150 Kolkata Rs 1,35,684 Rs 1,48,126 Rs 2,30,460 Chennai Rs 1,36,128 Rs 1,48,612 Rs 2,31,840 Bengaluru Rs 1,36,041 Rs 1,48,517 Rs 2,30,690 Hyderabad Rs 1,36,096 Rs 1,48,577 Rs 2,30,000

What Should Buyers Keep in Mind?

Gold and silver prices can move in response to global bullion trends, changes in the US dollar, rupee movements, interest-rate expectations and investor demand. Precious metals are also closely watched during India's festive and wedding seasons, when jewellery purchases often increase.

Before making a purchase, buyers should confirm the applicable rate with their local jeweller and check the purity and hallmarking details. For gold jewellery, making charges and taxes can increase the final bill. Silver prices can also vary depending on purity, product type and the seller.