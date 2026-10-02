Gold and silver prices remain volatile on October 2, driven by US interest rates, geopolitical events, & global economic trends. These international factors directly influence domestic Indian bullion rates. However, final jewelry prices vary across cities and differ from base rates due to local taxes, making charges, dealer margins, & metal purity.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus on October 2 as precious-metal markets navigate shifting expectations around US interest rates, currency movements and global economic developments. Investors and buyers are closely tracking bullion prices after a period of sharp movement in both gold and silver.

International market trends continue to influence domestic bullion prices. Gold has remained volatile amid changing expectations around the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook, while silver has also witnessed notable swings. The dollar, bond yields, geopolitical developments and investor demand are among the factors that can influence international precious-metal prices and, consequently, domestic rates.

For Indian consumers, however, the price displayed by a jeweller can vary from the underlying bullion rate. Local market conditions, taxes, dealer margins, making charges and the purity of the metal can affect the final amount paid by a buyer. The city-wise rates below are therefore useful as a reference point when checking the day's market prices.

Gold and Silver Rates Today, October 2, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,38,156 Rs 1,50,825 Rs 2,27,022 Mumbai Rs 1,37,972 Rs 1,50,625 Rs 2,26,947 Kolkata Rs 1,37,791 Rs 1,50,426 Rs 2,27,047 Chennai Rs 1,38,233 Rs 1,50,910 Rs 2,27,047 Bengaluru Rs 1,38,146 Rs 1,50,815 2,27,107 Hyderabad Rs 1,38,201 Rs 1,50,875 Rs 2,26,982

The latest available city-wise bullion data shows relatively small differences in gold prices between major Indian markets, while silver prices also vary modestly from one city to another.

Gold prices are generally quoted according to purity, with 24K representing the highest commonly traded purity and 22K being widely used for jewellery. Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery bill can be higher than the quoted bullion rate because of making charges and applicable taxes.

The broader precious-metals market remains sensitive to US monetary policy and global financial conditions. Recent market data has also shown volatility in gold and silver, highlighting why rates can change during the trading day.

For anyone planning to buy gold or silver on October 2, checking the prevailing rate at the time of purchase and confirming the metal's purity, additional charges and applicable taxes is important before completing the transaction.