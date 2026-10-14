Indian gold and silver prices remained subdued on October 14 as investors awaited crucial United States inflation data to gauge upcoming interest rate decisions. Domestically, pure gold traded around Rs 1,48,510 per ten grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,19,200 per kilogram.

Gold prices in India remained subdued on Wednesday, October 14, as investors awaited fresh US inflation data that could influence expectations around interest rates and the outlook for precious metals. Silver prices also came under pressure in the previous trading session, with traders keeping an eye on global market movements.

According to Bullion.co.in data, gold was priced at Rs 1,48,510 per 10 grams for 24-carat purity at around 5:50 am on Wednesday. The 22-carat gold rate stood at Rs 1,36,134 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 2,19,200 per kg, while 925 sterling silver was priced at Rs 2,02,760 per kg.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold December futures settled at Rs 1,48,450 on October 13, declining 0.73% during the session. MCX silver futures, with a December 4 expiry, also fell to Rs 2,19,217 per kg at the close of trading.

International bullion markets showed mixed movements early on Wednesday. COMEX gold rose 0.2% to $4,185.9 per ounce, while COMEX silver slipped 0.18% to $59.4 per ounce at around 00:28 GMT.

Investors are tracking US producer price index (PPI) inflation data due on October 14 and 15 for clues about price pressures and the Federal Reserve's potential monetary policy decisions. Interest-rate expectations, movements in the US dollar and Treasury yields can influence demand for gold and silver.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - October 14, 2026

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,47,980 Rs 1,35,648 Rs 2,18,420 Mumbai Rs 1,48,240 Rs 1,35,887 Rs 2,18,800 Kolkata Rs 1,48,040 Rs 1,35,703 Rs 2,18,510 Chennai Rs 1,48,670 Rs 1,36,381 Rs 2,19,440 Bengaluru Rs 1,48,360 Rs 1,35,997 Rs 2,18,970 Hyderabad Rs 1,48,470 Rs 1,36,098 Rs 2,19,150

What Should Buyers Know?

Gold and silver prices can change in response to global bullion trends, currency movements and economic data. The prices listed above are indicative market rates and may differ from the final amount charged by individual jewellers.

Consumers planning to purchase jewellery should check the latest local rates before visiting a store. Making charges, applicable taxes and other costs can increase the final bill beyond the quoted price of the precious metal.