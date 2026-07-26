On July 26, domestic gold and silver prices remained high, mirroring global trends and strong investment demand. Investors seek precious metals as a hedge against inflation and market uncertainty. Prices vary by city due to local taxes.

Gold and silver prices remained elevated in the domestic market on Sunday, July 26, reflecting continued strength in global bullion markets and steady investment demand. Despite day-to-day fluctuations, precious metals continue to attract buyers looking for a hedge against inflation and market uncertainty. Gold prices vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation charges and jewellers' premiums, while silver rates also differ marginally from one market to another.

According to the latest market update, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,47,399 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 1,35,794 per 10 grams at the national level. Silver is trading around Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram in major Indian cities.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 26, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,45,080 Rs 1,33,000 Rs 2,40,000 Mumbai Rs 1,44,930 Rs 1,32,850 Rs 2,40,000 Kolkata Rs 1,44,930 Rs 1,32,850 Rs 2,40,000 Chennai Rs 1,47,290 Rs 1,35,010 Rs 2,40,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,44,930 Rs 1,32,850 Rs 2,40,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,44,930 Rs 1,32,850 Rs 2,40,000

The domestic bullion market continues to track international gold prices, movements in the US dollar, geopolitical developments and central bank policies. Demand from the jewellery sector, especially during the ongoing wedding and festive buying season, has also helped keep prices firm. Analysts believe global economic uncertainty and expectations surrounding interest rate decisions could influence bullion prices in the coming weeks.

Investors are advised to compare prices across jewellers and verify the applicable GST, making charges and hallmark certification before purchasing gold jewellery. Those investing in bullion or coins should also monitor daily price movements, as rates are revised every morning based on international market trends. Physical gold, digital gold, sovereign gold bonds and silver remain popular investment options for those seeking portfolio diversification and long-term wealth preservation.