On July 23, gold prices in India remained firm, supported by positive global trends and safe-haven demand amid economic uncertainty. Silver prices also held steady. Approximate retail rates were Rs 1,43,800 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 2,35,000 per kilogram for silver.

Gold prices remained firm across India on Thursday, July 23, as the precious metal continued to draw support from positive global bullion trends and safe-haven demand. Silver prices also traded steady, with investors closely monitoring global economic data, movements in the US dollar and geopolitical developments that could influence the precious metals market.

According to the latest market update, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,43,800 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 1,31,800 per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is retailing at Rs 2,35,000 per kilogram across most parts of the country, although rates are slightly higher in select southern cities due to local market factors.

Gold & Silver Prices Today (July 23)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,31,950 Rs 1,43,950 Rs 2,35,000 Mumbai Rs 1,31,800 Rs 1,43,800 Rs 2,35,000 Kolkata Rs 1,31,800 Rs 1,43,800 Rs 2,35,000 Chennai Rs 1,33,300 Rs 1,45,420 Rs 2,45,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,31,800 Rs 1,43,800 Rs 2,35,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,31,800 Rs 1,43,800 Rs 2,45,000

Note: Prices are indicative retail rates and may vary slightly between jewellers due to making charges, GST and local levies. Rates are revised daily based on international bullion prices.

Domestic bullion prices are influenced by international spot gold prices, the rupee's movement against the US dollar, import duties and local taxes. Analysts say gold continues to benefit from investor demand for safe-haven assets amid uncertainty over global economic growth and expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by major central banks.

Jewellers recommend that buyers verify BIS hallmark certification, compare making charges across retailers and check daily prices before making purchases. Since gold rates are revised every day based on global market movements, investors are advised to track prices regularly, particularly ahead of the festive and wedding season when demand typically strengthens.

Silver, widely used in both jewellery and industrial applications, also remained stable alongside gold. Experts believe precious metals could continue to witness volatility depending on inflation data, central bank policy decisions and geopolitical developments in the coming weeks.