Gold, silver price today, November 16: Cost of both metal sees a decline; check out rates

The price of a ten-gram of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 360 on Tuesday, to Rs 48,930, from the previous day's market price.

The price of a ten-gram of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 360 on Tuesday, to Rs 48,930, from the previous day's market price. According to reports, the cost of silver has dropped by Rs 800 per kilogramme to Rs 66,400. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,610, whereas in Mumbai it is Rs 48,920. In Delhi and Mumbai, ten grammes of 22-carat gold cost Rs 48,250 and Rs 47,930, respectively. In Chennai, 24 carat gold costs Rs 50,520, while 22 carat gold costs Rs 46,310. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,400, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,700.

The cost of gold jewellery varies across the country owing to excise duty, state taxes, and manufacturing fees. In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 71,500 on Tuesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 66,400.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Delhi:

Gold (24kt): Rs 52610

Silver (1kg): Rs 66,400

Mumbai

Gold: Rs 48,920

Silver (1kg): Rs 66,400

Hyderabad

Gold: Rs 50060

Silver: Rs 71500

Bengaluru

Gold: Rs 50060

Silver: Rs 66600

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 51390

Silver: Rs 66600

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 50,520

Silver: Rs 71,500

Also Read | Petrol, diesel price today, November 16: Prices remain unchanged for another day, See rates

Also Read | Loan assist: Want to improve your CIBIL score? Here are 4 steps