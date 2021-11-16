  • Facebook
    Gold, silver price today, November 16: Cost of both metal sees a decline; check out rates

    The price of a ten-gram of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 360 on Tuesday, to Rs 48,930, from the previous day's market price. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 9:37 AM IST
    The price of a ten-gram of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 360 on Tuesday, to Rs 48,930, from the previous day's market price. According to reports, the cost of silver has dropped by Rs 800 per kilogramme to Rs 66,400. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,610, whereas in Mumbai it is Rs 48,920. In Delhi and Mumbai, ten grammes of 22-carat gold cost Rs 48,250 and Rs 47,930, respectively. In Chennai, 24 carat gold costs Rs 50,520, while 22 carat gold costs Rs 46,310. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,400, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,700.

    The cost of gold jewellery varies across the country owing to excise duty, state taxes, and manufacturing fees. In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 71,500 on Tuesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 66,400.

    Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    • Delhi:

    Gold (24kt): Rs 52610
    Silver (1kg): Rs 66,400 

    • Mumbai

    Gold: Rs 48,920
    Silver (1kg): Rs 66,400 

    • Hyderabad

    Gold: Rs 50060
    Silver: Rs 71500

    • Bengaluru

    Gold: Rs 50060
    Silver: Rs 66600

     

    • Kolkata: 

    Gold: Rs 51390
    Silver: Rs 66600

     

    • Chennai:

    Gold: Rs 50,520
    Silver: Rs 71,500

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 9:37 AM IST
