    Petrol, diesel price today, November 16: Prices remain unchanged for another day, See rates

    There has been no change in fuel prices in the four metros of the country. 

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 8:55 AM IST
    On Tuesday (November 16), petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the 13th straight day. On the eve of Diwali, the Centre announced a reduction in excise tax on fuels, resulting in a dramatic drop in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government reduced the cost of fuel by 5 rupees and diesel by 10 rupees. Following this decision, various states, primarily governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its supporters, reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel prices.

    The Opposition-ruled states of Punjab and Rajasthan followed suit, announcing the largest reductions in petrol prices. As per pricing, lists are given by state-owned fuel retailers, petrol prices in Punjab were decreased by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 19.61 per litre due to the combined impact of the excise tax and VAT cuts. 

    Here are the prices of the metro cities and tier-II as well. Check out:

    • Mumbai

    Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

    • Delhi

    Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

    • Chennai

    Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

    • Kolkata

    Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

    • Hyderabad

    Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

    • Bengaluru

    Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

    • Lucknow

    Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

    • Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 8:55 AM IST
