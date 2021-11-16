Petrol, diesel price today, November 16: Prices remain unchanged for another day, See rates

There has been no change in fuel prices in the four metros of the country.

On Tuesday (November 16), petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the 13th straight day. On the eve of Diwali, the Centre announced a reduction in excise tax on fuels, resulting in a dramatic drop in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government reduced the cost of fuel by 5 rupees and diesel by 10 rupees. Following this decision, various states, primarily governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its supporters, reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel prices.

The Opposition-ruled states of Punjab and Rajasthan followed suit, announcing the largest reductions in petrol prices. As per pricing, lists are given by state-owned fuel retailers, petrol prices in Punjab were decreased by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 19.61 per litre due to the combined impact of the excise tax and VAT cuts.

Here are the prices of the metro cities and tier-II as well. Check out:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

