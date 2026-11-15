Gold prices remained elevated across India on November 15, while silver rates experienced a decline. These bullion prices vary slightly between major Indian cities due to local dealer rates, import taxes, and fluctuating domestic demand.

Gold prices remained elevated in India on Saturday, November 15, while silver rates witnessed a decline compared with the previous close. Gold and silver prices witnessed mixed-to-firm movement across domestic bullion markets on Sunday, November 15, 2026, keeping retail buyers and investors closely tracking festive and wedding-season demand. In the national capital, 24-carat gold hovered around Rs 1,37,770 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold traded near Rs 1,26,300 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver rates hovered around Rs 1,95,000 per kilogram in key retail markets, reflecting global cues, currency fluctuations, and regional tax variations.

Gold And Silver Prices On November 15

City 22kt Gold 24kt Gold Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 12,630 Rs 13,777 Rs 1,95,000 Mumbai Rs 12,615 Rs 13,762 Rs 1,95,000 Chennai Rs 12,615 Rs 13,762 Rs 1,95,000 Kolkata Rs 12,615 Rs 13,762 Rs 1,95,000 Bengaluru Rs 12,615 Rs 13,762 Rs 1,95,000 Hyderabad Rs 12,615 Rs 13,762 Rs 1,95,000

Due to variations in local dealer rates, shipping, and insurance fees, gold and silver prices range somewhat between Indian cities. As a result, depending on where they are, purchasers could observe little differences in bullion prices.

International bullion prices, changes in the rupee's value relative to the US dollar, import taxes, and domestic demand are some of the variables that affect gold prices in India. Variations in city-wise prices are also influenced by shifts in local market pricing.

The domestic gold rate is determined by converting foreign gold prices into Indian rupees and adding any relevant import-related expenses. Currency fluctuations, industrial demand, and changes in international markets all have an impact on silver prices.