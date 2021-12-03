  • Facebook
    Gold, silver price today, December 3: Cost of gold declines, silver witnesses an increase; check out rates

    The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Friday is Rs 46,080. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal stands at Rs 61,200.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 9:36 AM IST
    The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold declined by Rs 500 on Friday and is trading at Rs 47,080 from the previous day's market price. According to reports, the price of silver has increased by Rs 500 per kilogramme to Rs 61,200.

    The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 50,450, whereas in Mumbai it costs Rs 47,080. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold on Friday cost Rs 46,250 and Rs 46,080, respectively.

    In Chennai, 24-carat gold costs Rs 48,190, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 44,170. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,100, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,400. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 48,110 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 44,100.

    The rate of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 61,200 while in Chennai, the precious metal is trading at Rs 65,000. In Kolkata and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 65,000 while in Bengaluru, the metal is trading at Rs 61,200.

    The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

    Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    Chennai:

    Gold: Rs 48,190 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 65,000 per kilogram

    Mumbai:

    Gold: Rs 47,080 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,200 per kilogram

    Delhi:

    Gold: Rs 50,450 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,200 per kilogram

    Bengaluru:

    Gold: Rs 48,110 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,200 per kilogram

    Kolkata:

    Gold: Rs 49,100 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 61,200 per kilogram

    Hyderabad:

    Gold: Rs 48,110 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 65,000 per kilogram

    Kerala:

    Gold: Rs 48,110 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 65,000 per kilogram

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 9:40 AM IST
