Gold, silver price today, December 3: Cost of gold declines, silver witnesses an increase; check out rates

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 48,190 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,000 per kilogram

Mumbai:

Gold: Rs 47,080 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,200 per kilogram

Delhi:

Gold: Rs 50,450 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,200 per kilogram

Bengaluru:

Gold: Rs 48,110 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,200 per kilogram

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 49,100 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,200 per kilogram

Hyderabad:

Gold: Rs 48,110 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,000 per kilogram

Kerala:

Gold: Rs 48,110 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 65,000 per kilogram