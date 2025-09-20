Gold prices have surged again over the weekend. This report provides a list of the new prices for 18, 22, and 24-carat gold in major Indian cities including Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, which are significantly higher than the previous day

Today's Gold Price in Kolkata

18 Carat – The price of 1 gram of gold is ₹8,411, an increase of ₹61 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is ₹84,110, an increase of ₹610 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is ₹8,41,100, an increase of ₹6,100 from yesterday.

22 Carat – The price of 1 gram of gold is ₹10,280, an increase of ₹75 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is ₹1,02,800, an increase of ₹750 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is ₹10,28,000, an increase of ₹7,500 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price of 1 gram of gold is ₹11,215, an increase of ₹82 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is ₹1,12,150, an increase of ₹820 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is ₹11,21,500, an increase of ₹8,200 from yesterday.

Today's Gold Price in Hyderabad

22 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,02,800, an increase of ₹750 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,12,150, an increase of ₹820 from yesterday.

Today's Gold Price in Mumbai

22 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,02,800, an increase of ₹750 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,12,150, an increase of ₹820 from yesterday.

Today's Gold Price in Delhi

22 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,02,950, an increase of ₹750 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,12,300, an increase of ₹820 from yesterday.

Today's Gold Price in Jaipur

22 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,02,950, an increase of ₹750 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,12,300, an increase of ₹820 from yesterday.

Today's Gold Price in Chennai

22 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,02,800, an increase of ₹750 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,12,150, an increase of ₹820 from yesterday.

Today's Gold Price in Patna

22 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,02,850, an increase of ₹750 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price per 10 grams of gold is ₹1,12,200, an increase of ₹820 from yesterday.