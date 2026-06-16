On June 16, 2026, gold and silver prices in India experienced a significant rally for the third consecutive session. Gold prices climbed by Rs 3,300 per 10 grams, while silver jumped by Rs 7,200 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices witnessed a strong rally in India, extending gains for the third consecutive session as investors flocked to precious metals amid global market developments. On June 16, 2026, gold prices climbed by nearly Rs 3,300 per 10 grams, while silver registered a massive jump of Rs 7,200 per kilogram, reflecting renewed bullish sentiment in the bullion market.

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The sharp rise comes after international precious metal markets reacted to evolving geopolitical developments and changing investor expectations. Market participants continued to seek safe-haven assets, pushing both gold and silver higher despite fluctuations in other asset classes. Analysts believe global cues, currency movements and investor demand remain key drivers of the ongoing rally.

According to bullion market data, retail gold prices increased across major Indian cities, impacting jewellery buyers and investors alike. The rise was visible across 24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat gold categories. Silver prices also strengthened significantly, making the white metal one of the top-performing commodities in recent sessions.

City-Wise Gold & Silver Rates (June 16, 2026)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg)

Delhi Rs 1,59,530 Rs 1,46,250 Rs 2,65,000

Mumbai Rs 1,59,380 Rs 1,46,100 Rs 2,65,000

Kolkata Rs 1,59,380 Rs 1,46,100 Rs 2,65,000

Chennai Rs 1,59,770 Rs 1,46,490 Rs 2,66,000

Bengaluru Rs 1,59,390 Rs 1,46,110 Rs 2,65,000

Hyderabad Rs 1,59,200 Rs 1,45,920 Rs 2,65,000

Experts note that gold continues to attract investors seeking stability during periods of global uncertainty. The weakening rupee against the US dollar and strong international bullion prices have also contributed to higher domestic rates. As a result, consumers planning jewellery purchases may face steeper costs, while existing investors could benefit from the recent surge.

Despite the rally, market watchers advise investors to keep an eye on global economic indicators, central bank policy signals and geopolitical developments, all of which could influence precious metal prices in the coming weeks. While the current trend remains positive, volatility is expected to persist as markets react to fresh developments worldwide.

For consumers, jewellers recommend checking live local rates before making purchases, as prices can vary based on taxes, making charges and regional demand. Retail rates are updated frequently and may differ slightly across cities and jewellery brands.