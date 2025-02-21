Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom

Addressing global investors, policymakers, and industry experts, he highlighted Kerala's evolving investment landscape and the state's efforts to build an investor-friendly environment.

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 21, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Kerala is set to transform into a major investment hub, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Kochi. Addressing global investors, policymakers, and industry experts, he highlighted Kerala's evolving investment landscape and the state's efforts to build an investor-friendly environment.

He said, "Kerala is a state renowned for its natural beauty and has been an attraction for tourists from within the country and abroad. Kerala's investment scenario is on the cusp of history. We are witnessing progress and change for the better in our investment arena."

He added, "It is at this juncture that this Summit is taking place, bringing together global investors, visionaries in the field, experts and policymakers aiming to explore the investment potential of Kerala and witness our initiatives towards building an investor-friendly architecture in the state. The changes we have brought about now are not incremental but substantial."

He emphasized the government's role in creating a favourable investment climate, stating that Kerala's policies are designed not just for short-term gains but for long-term economic transformation.

"Kerala has become a noteworthy example of achieving a high score in human development indicators, is now taking a leap towards achieving the status of an investment hub. The government here considers that it has a great role to play as a facilitator and a catalyst. We have taken a holistic view and are paying equal attention to all matters from policy formulation to the last mile implementation," he added.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, who also spoke at the event, stressed the importance of stability and long-term policy vision for investors.

"People want the rule of law. People want rule-abiding citizenry, respect for the law, and respect for rules, and they want long-term visibility. Our Prime Minister is perhaps the best in goal setting. It is not just about the size and scale of announcements getting made," Chaudhary said.

He urged investors to take note of Kerala's commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce, which is crucial for industries such as technology, manufacturing, and services.

"No longer can India be considered a back office. India is where the heart of innovation is beating and thriving, and that's where I invite you to pay attention to how Kerala has always been investing in educating and skilling its younger people. There's a recent report that says that the highest spending on higher education is happening in Kerala across all the states," Chaudhary said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts AJR

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts

India must focus on exports in electronics, chemicals, and energy to meet 2047 goal: Report AJR

India must focus on exports in electronics, chemicals, and energy to meet 2047 goal: Report

Expanding your business? Here's how a loan can fuel growth AJR

Expanding your business? Here's how a loan can fuel growth

Indian stocks open flat, remained under pressure due to muted earnings outlook and persistent FPI outflow AJR

Indian stocks open flat amid muted earnings outlook, FPI outflows

India aviation industry faces losses in FY25, FY26 despite 14.5% passenger growth: ICRA AJR

India's aviation industry faces losses in FY25, FY26 despite 14.5% passenger growth: ICRA

Recent Stories

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned dmn

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation shk

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

FICCI appoints Kamal Haasan as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee, South NTI

FICCI appoints Kamal Haasan as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee, South

Recent Videos

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

Video Icon
India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon