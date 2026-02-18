GIFT City and the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) have signed an MoU to enhance India's financial talent pipeline through collaboration in capacity building, academic engagement, and knowledge exchange in finance and FinTech.

In a move aimed at strengthening India's financial sector talent pipeline, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) to collaborate on capacity building, academic engagement, and knowledge exchange in international finance, governance, and financial technology under the aegis of the GIFT International FinTech Institute.

The partnership is designed to align advanced financial education with the evolving requirements of India's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ecosystem at GIFT City. AJNIFM, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, brings extensive experience in policy-oriented finance education and capacity building, including training officers from key government financial and accounts services and delivering postgraduate and executive programmes in finance, management, and public policy. This institutional strength complements GIFT City's rapidly expanding financial services ecosystem and enhances the applied orientation of the collaboration.

Industry Immersion Programme Commences

As part of the MoU, a five-day Industry Immersion Programme for second-year MBA students of AJNIFM commenced at GIFT City. The programme offers exposure to regulatory frameworks, crossborder financial services, digital finance innovations, capital market operations, and institutional strategies that underpin GIFT City's emergence as a global financial hub.

Leadership on the Strategic Partnership

GIFT City's Managing Director and Group CEO Mr Sanjay Kaul said, "Our partnership with AJNIFM reflects GIFT City's continued commitment to advancing industry-academia collaboration and strengthening capacity building in international financial services and FinTech. Through initiatives such as the Industry Immersion Programme, we aim to nurture skilled professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to India's IFSC ecosystem and global financial markets."

AJNIFM's Director Praveen Kumar said, "This collaboration with GIFT City establishes a strategic partnership to co-design and deliver advanced postgraduate education in finance and governance. The cooperation will foster faculty and student exchanges, deepen collaborative learning, and enable both institutions to further strengthen their expertise in finance and governance."

Broader Framework for Collaboration

The MoU also provides a framework for joint research, executive education, faculty exchanges, and knowledge platforms, reinforcing GIFT City's focus on talent development and innovation as it expands its role in global finance and FinTech.

Advantages of GIFT City

GIFT City in Gujarat offers significant advantages such as reduced operational costs, favourable tax policies, and a vibrant community, making it the top choice for global and domestic companies in BFSI, IT/ITeS, fintech, international education, and other service sectors. (ANI)