Genesis has launched the GV60 Magma, its first high-performance EV. With 609 horsepower (boost to 478 kW), it hits a top speed of 264 km/h. The model is wider, lower, features a 346 km range, and is priced at around USD 66,000.

Genesis, the luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Group, unveiled its first high-performance model, the GV60 Magma, on Tuesday. The launch marks a significant expansion of the brand's electrified lineup with a specific focus on driving dynamics.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Performance Specifications

According to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, the vehicle delivers the strongest performance among Genesis electric vehicles to date. "From a standstill, it accelerates to 200 kilometers per hour in 10.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 264 kilometers per hour, underscoring its positioning as a performance-oriented EV. Power comes from dual motors on the front and rear axles, producing a combined output of 448 kilowatts, or 609 horsepower. When boost mode is engaged, peak output temporarily rises to 478 kilowatts," the report said.

Design and Aerodynamics

Physical dimensions of the Magma variant differ from the standard GV60 to accommodate its performance capabilities. The vehicle is 50 millimeters wider and 20 millimeters lower than the base model. Exterior changes focus on improving aerodynamic efficiency. Genesis said "the revised proportions and design elements were developed to enhance high-speed stability and overall performance."

Battery and Driving Range

The GV60 Magma utilizes an 84-kilowatt-hour fourth-generation battery. This hardware enables a government-certified driving range of 346 kilometers on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

While buyers can choose from the existing GV60 color palette, the company introduced an exclusive shade, Magma Orange, specifically for this model. The vehicle is offered in a single trim level. The price is set at 96.57 million won, which is approximately USD 66,000, based on the individual consumption tax rate of 3.5 per cent.

Launch Promotion

"To mark the launch, Genesis is running a promotional campaign for early buyers. Customers who take delivery of the vehicle by April will be entered into a draw to win an all-expenses-paid trip to France to attend the 24 Hours of Le Mans, including race tickets, flights, accommodation and meals," the report said. (ANI)