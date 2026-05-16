Government e Marketplace (GeM) celebrated its Incorporation Day 2026, highlighting its role in transparent public procurement. The platform supports domestic enterprises, with MSEs receiving orders worth ₹2.36 lakh crore in FY 2025-26.

The Government e Marketplace (GeM) celebrated its Incorporation Day 2026 on 16 May, highlighting its expanding role in making public procurement more transparent, efficient and inclusive for domestic enterprises across India.

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Government e Marketplace (GeM) is observing its Incorporation Day 2026, marking its continued role in supporting public procurement in India through transparency, efficiency and technology-driven governance.

GeM's Background and Growth

The Government e Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle (GeM SPV), a Section 8 non-profit company under the Ministry of Commerce, was incorporated on 17 May 2017 under the Companies Act, 2013 to develop, manage and maintain the GeM platform.

Over the years, GeM has emerged as a major digital public procurement platform, promoting ease of doing business and wider market access for sellers across the country.

Fostering 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

"Aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local and Viksit Bharat 2047, GeM continues to support domestic enterprises by connecting local capabilities with government procurement opportunities," the press release said.

The platform has seen participation from Class-1 local suppliers across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, transportation, construction equipment, furniture, textiles and medical consumables.

Significant Impact and Inclusivity

"Today, the platform hosts over 1.36 lakh government buyers and nearly 25 lakh sellers and service providers, with nearly 72% of active sellers comprising Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). During FY 2025-26, more than 11 lakh MSEs on GeM received over 51 lakh orders worth ₹2.36 lakh crore. Women-led MSEs secured procurement orders worth over ₹28,000 crore, while SC/ST entrepreneurs received orders exceeding ₹6,000 crore." the press release said.

Startups on the platform secured orders worth more than ₹19,000 crore, reflecting GeM's role in supporting entrepreneurship and widening access to government procurement.

Chief Executive Officer, GeM, Shri Mihir Kumar said, "GeM was created with the vision of building a transparent, efficient and inclusive digital procurement platform for Government and its agencies. Today, GeM continues to support Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local by connecting domestic enterprises with procurement opportunities."

Incorporation Day Initiatives

As part of the Incorporation Day celebrations, GeM is organising a series of stakeholder engagement and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The celebrations commenced with the GeM Vendor Assessment Workshop on 15 May 2026 to enhance clarity on the Vendor Assessment process and documentation requirements for prospective OEMs.

Further, GeM will host "GeM Manthan" on 21 May 2026 under the theme "Enriching the GeM Marketplace" to encourage discussions on strengthening the GeM ecosystem.

GeM will also organise a brainstorming session with representatives from the Defence Services on 22 May 2026 to deliberate on process improvements and technological interventions aimed at strengthening alignment with Defence procurement and operational requirements.