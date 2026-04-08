GAIL (India) Limited signs a long-term charter agreement with Alpha Gas for the LNG carrier 'Energy Fidelity.' The pact aims to strengthen India's energy supply chain and maritime capabilities under the government's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

GAIL (India) Limited has signed a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas for an LNG carrier, marking a significant step towards strengthening India's energy supply chain and maritime capabilities. The agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services Private Limited, a Singapore-based affiliate of Alpha Gas, for the LNG carrier "Energy Fidelity."

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The pact was signed by S Bairagi, Executive Director (Marketing - Shipping & International LNG), GAIL, and Anna Angelicoussis, Owner of Alpha Gas, at the company's headquarters in Athens.

Details of the LNG Carrier 'Energy Fidelity'

The LNG carrier "Energy Fidelity" has a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and is equipped with a state-of-the-art two-stroke propulsion system. It also features advanced air lubrication technology and shaft generators, which enhance fuel efficiency and significantly reduce emissions.

A Milestone for India's Maritime Vision

The agreement is a key milestone for GAIL under the government's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aimed at boosting India's maritime infrastructure and ensuring long-term energy security.

About GAIL (India) Limited

GAIL, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, is India's leading natural gas company with a diversified presence across the entire gas value chain, including trading, transmission, LNG shipping, re-gasification, petrochemicals, and city gas distribution. The company operates a network of over 18,001 km of natural gas pipelines across the country and has built the largest LNG fleet in India as part of its logistics integration strategy. This enables GAIL to ensure an uninterrupted LNG supply to meet the country's growing energy demand.

In the LNG segment, GAIL has a large and diversified portfolio, positioning it among the top global LNG portfolio marketers and supporting long-term supply security.

About Alpha Gas

Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping company, provides a wide range of LNG ship management services, including technical management, commercial operations, crewing, procurement, and newbuilding supervision. The company is known for its strong focus on health, safety, quality, and environmental standards, while also investing in high-technology vessels with advanced energy efficiency features.

Enhancing Energy Logistics and Sustainability

Through this partnership, both companies aim to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen energy logistics, and contribute to cleaner and more sustainable energy transportation. (ANI)