Girish Mathrubootham, founder of SaaS giant Freshworks, will step down as Executive Chairman on December 1, 2025, to focus on his venture capital firm, Together Fund.

Girish Mathrubootham, the man who turned a modest Chennai startup into one of India’s biggest SaaS success stories, has decided to step down as Executive Chairman of Freshworks effective December 1, 2025.

For many in the Indian startup ecosystem, it feels like the end of an era.

From Chennai Apartment to Nasdaq

Back in 2010, Mathrubootham left Zoho with a dream of building a global product company out of India. That dream became Freshworks—a SaaS firm that disrupted the customer support software space and made its mark internationally.

In 2021, when Freshworks rang the bell at Nasdaq, it wasn’t just a company milestone—it was a symbolic moment for India’s SaaS ecosystem. A founder from Chennai had taken his idea all the way to Wall Street.

Why He’s Stepping Down

In a filing to the U.S. SEC, Freshworks said Mathrubootham’s resignation was voluntary and not linked to any internal disagreements. Instead, he wants to devote his energy to Together Fund, the venture capital firm he co-founded to back the next wave of SaaS entrepreneurs.

“Girish has always been more than a founder—he’s been a mentor, a guide, and an evangelist for Indian SaaS,” said a Chennai-based startup founder.

The board has already chosen Roxanne Austin, its Lead Independent Director, to take over as Chairperson from December.

Passing the Baton

Mathrubootham had already stepped away from the CEO role in September 2024, handing over the reins to Dennis Woodside. Over the past year, he has spent increasing time in Chennai, supporting startups, and leaning into his passion for venture building.

He still holds a 4.28% stake in Freshworks, though this came down slightly after a $40 million share sale last year.

For someone who built Freshworks from scratch, the move is less about walking away and more about passing the baton to a new leadership era.

Freshworks Keeps Growing

Even as its founder prepares to exit, Freshworks is on a strong footing. Revenue jumped 18% year-over-year to $204.7 million in the June 2025 quarter, led by surging demand for its AI-powered products, Freddy AI Copilot and Freddy AI Agent. Together, these tools have crossed $20 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

The company has also raised its full-year guidance for 2025 for the second straight quarter, now expecting between $822.9 million and $828.9 million in revenue, reflecting steady growth.

A Legacy Beyond Freshworks

More than his Nasdaq debut or global clients, Mathrubootham’s legacy may lie in what he built around him: a thriving SaaS community in Chennai. Through initiatives like SaaSBOOMi and Together Fund, he has mentored dozens of founders, helping shape what many now call “India’s SaaS capital.”