The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) have signed an MoU to enhance information sharing and coordination, strengthening India's fight against cyber fraud and financial crimes.

In a step towards strengthening India's fight against cyber fraud and financial crimes, the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance information sharing and coordination. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, "The MoU was signed by Amit Mohan Govil, Director, FIU-IND, and Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), marking a new era of collaborative intelligence sharing between the two agencies at the forefront of India's fight against cyber fraud and financial crimes."

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A Strategic Move to Safeguard Digital Transactions

The collaboration comes at a juncture where India's digital payment ecosystem has undergone a tremendous transformation requiring guardrails that safeguard citizens from cybercrime and fraud.

The MoU shall assist both agencies in developing operational information and support investigative agencies to prevent financial crimes, protect digital transactions, and undertake asset recovery, the release stated.

The MoU aims to enable both agencies to establish robust feedback mechanisms for enhancing fraud detection protocols at the national level, while also facilitating the development and dissemination of guidelines and red flag indicators to financial institutions to strengthen cyber fraud prevention efforts. This is a milestone in adopting a "whole of Government" approach towards the fight against cybercrime.

Roles of the Collaborating Agencies

Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND)

FIU-IND is the central national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing, and disseminating information relating to suspect financial transactions and coordinating efforts against money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)

I4C is an attached office of MHA responsible for providing a framework and ecosystem for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for dealing with Cyber Crime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. I4C has developed various platforms such as the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), Cyber-Police, Suspect Registry, etc., which are secure platforms for real-time intelligence sharing and coordination among various stakeholders, including Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), Banks and Financial Institutions to combat cybercrimes including online financial crimes, by enabling proactive action against the misuse of telecom, banking, and other related resources. (ANI)