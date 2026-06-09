APEDA facilitated the first export of a one-metric-tonne consignment of GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi from Assam to Dubai. The move expands international market access for North Eastern products and provided farmers nearly 10% higher returns.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the first export consignment of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Tezpur Litchi from Assam to Dubai, marking a step towards expanding international market access for agricultural products from the North Eastern Region.

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The one-metric-tonne consignment was exported on June 7 and comprised GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi, a horticultural product from Assam known for its sweetness, bright-red appearance, aroma and eating quality. According to APEDA, the export marks "a significant milestone in expanding international market access for agricultural products from the North Eastern Region."

The Geographical Indication status has strengthened the identity and market recognition of Tezpur Litchi and enhanced its appeal among international buyers. APEDA said the export reflects the growing acceptance of India's GI-tagged agricultural products in global markets and highlights the export potential of the North Eastern Region.

The consignment was flagged off in the presence of MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rava, Agriculture Production Commissioner of Assam Aruna Rajoria, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das and representatives of DMR Green Valley Agro Fresh Pvt. Ltd.

Boosting Farmer Incomes

A key outcome of the initiative has been higher returns for farmers associated with the export supply chain. According to APEDA, growers received nearly 10 per cent higher prices compared to prevailing domestic market rates despite strong local demand.

"The shipment has created new marketing opportunities for litchi growers and is expected to encourage greater participation in export-oriented value chains, contributing to enhanced incomes and sustainable livelihood opportunities," APEDA said.

APEDA's Broader Export Promotion Efforts

The authority noted that it has been promoting agricultural exports from the North Eastern Region through infrastructure development, quality assurance and certification support, capacity-building programmes, export-oriented production practices and market linkage initiatives.

APEDA said the successful export of Tezpur Litchi to Dubai is expected to pave the way for larger export volumes in the future and further strengthen the global presence of Assam's GI-tagged products. "The initiative reflects APEDA's continued efforts to promote agricultural exports from the North Eastern Region while connecting Indian farmers with international markets," it added. (ANI)