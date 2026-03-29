India's economic momentum remained strong until Feb 2026, but the Finance Ministry's March review highlights signs of moderation. External shocks, like the West Asia crisis and rising crude prices, are causing supply constraints and cost pressures.

India's economic momentum remained firm through the early part of 2026, but the Finance Ministry's March Monthly Economic Review flags emerging signs of moderation as external shocks, stemming from the West Asia crisis and rising crude prices, begin to filter through the system.

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Robust Economic Performance Until February

The report notes that "economic activity in India remained robust up to February 2026, with strong performance across both supply- and demand-side indicators," underscoring resilience built on domestic demand, infrastructure expansion, and policy support. High-frequency indicators reinforced this narrative, with manufacturing and services activity remaining in expansionary territory, while consumption indicators such as vehicle sales and digital payments showed strong growth.

Industrial performance, in particular, reflected underlying strength in the economy prior to the recent disruptions. The review highlights that "strong growth in steel and cement production... underscores sustained momentum in infrastructure and construction activity, supported by public capital expenditure." This points to the continued effectiveness of government-led capex in anchoring growth, even amid global volatility.

Early Signs of Moderation from March

However, the tone of the report shifts as it assesses early signals from March 2026, when geopolitical tensions in West Asia began to disrupt energy markets and logistics chains. According to the review, "the recent shocks are being transmitted through higher input costs, supply constraints, and pressures across sectors, with early indications of some moderation in economic activity."

This moderation is visible in select high-frequency indicators. The report observes that "early high-frequency indicators for March 2026 suggest a moderation in economic momentum," citing a month-on-month decline in e-way bill generation and softening output growth in flash PMI estimates. While year-on-year trends remain positive, the sequential slowdown signals the beginning of demand- and supply-side adjustments.

Supply Constraints vs. Resilient Demand

Rising input costs, especially for energy and logistics, are emerging as key headwinds. The report emphasises that supply disruptions and higher freight and insurance costs are feeding into domestic production chains, creating cost-push pressures across industries. These pressures are particularly acute in sectors dependent on imported inputs, where risks to growth are increasingly evident.

At the same time, domestic demand has so far shown relative stability. The review points out that "demand conditions appear relatively resilient," supported by continued growth in vehicle registrations and digital transactions, even as rural sentiment shows some softening. This divergence--steady demand alongside weakening supply conditions--suggests that the slowdown, at least initially, is being driven more by cost and supply constraints than by a collapse in consumption.

Inflationary Pressures and Outlook

Inflation dynamics further reinforce this trend. Retail inflation has begun to edge up, driven primarily by food prices, while the full impact of rising crude oil costs has yet to be reflected. The report warns that these pressures "pose an upside risk going forward," indicating that inflation could intensify if global energy prices remain elevated.

Overall, the Finance Ministry's March assessment presents a nuanced picture: an economy that entered the current global shock from a position of strength but is beginning to experience early signs of strain. As the report succinctly captures, while resilience remains intact, "the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside," necessitating close monitoring and proactive policy responses in the months ahead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)