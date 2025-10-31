Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's official visit to Bhutan, scheduled for October 30-November 2, 2025, was cancelled due to bad weather. The trip was intended to strengthen economic and financial ties between the two nations.

the official visit of Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman to Bhutan has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions at Paro. The visit was earlier scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 2, 2025. Sitharaman was to lead the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs on the four-day official visit, aimed at strengthening economic and financial ties between India and Bhutan. According to the Ministry's statement, the Finance Minister was expected to begin her tour with a visit to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies.

During the visit, she was also expected to review several important projects supported by the Government of India. These included the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, and the Punakha Dzong. The projects represent long-standing cooperation between the two nations in the fields of energy, education, and cultural heritage.

As part of her official engagements, Sitharaman was scheduled to meet His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. She was also to hold bilateral discussions with Bhutan's Finance Minister, Lekey Dorji, to explore new areas of partnership in the economic and financial sectors.

The programme included several presentations on Bhutan's key developmental initiatives, such as the energy sector by Druk Green Power Corporation Limited, the country's 21st Century Economic Roadmap, updates from the banking and financial sector by Druk PNB and the Bank of Bhutan, and the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

Sitharaman's visit also aimed to highlight growing digital cooperation between the two countries. She was to visit the Cottage and Small Industries Market, where she would have witnessed a transaction using India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), showcasing expanding digital connectivity and financial inclusion efforts in the region.

The Finance Minister was also expected to interact with Bhutanese farmers en route to the Punakha Dzong to learn about their agricultural practices and challenges.

