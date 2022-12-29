Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

Mukesh Ambani said winning in business takes both leadership and teamwork. Both, he said, must be developed in a mutually-supportive manner. Calling upon his colleagues to further strengthen their winner's mindset, Mukesh Ambani cited Argentina's victory over France in the Qatar World Cup final.

Winning in business takes both leadership and teamwork, said Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the Reliance Family Day Function 2022 on Wednesday. Sharing one of the qualities of his father, Dhirubhai Ambani -- indomitable determination to win, Mukesh Ambani said winning in business takes both leadership and teamwork. Both, he said, must be developed in a mutually-supportive manner.

Calling upon his colleagues to further strengthen their winner's mindset, Mukesh Ambani cited Argentina's victory over France in the Qatar World Cup final. He said, "All of you who watched it will agree that the final game was the most thrilling in the history of the sport. But how did Argentina win the Cup? It is because of the combination of leadership and teamwork. (Lionel) Messi could not have won the Cup on his own. Similarly, the Argentinian team could not have won without Messi's inspiring leadership. They faltered in the first game, but they did not give up."

"Ultimately, they won because they were breathing victory, dreaming of victory, and doing everything needed to achieve victory… until the last penalty shot. They were like Warrior Arjuna, who could see nothing but the eye of the bird at which he had pointed his arrow. This is how our Founder Dhirubhai Ambani also built Reliance. Therefore, as we pay tribute to him today, let us further strengthen the winner's mindset in every team and every team member in Reliance," he added.

The RIL Chairman also shared a thought of Swami Vivekananda that had inspired him throughout his life. "Swami (Vivekananda) says, 'Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, and every part of your body be full of that idea, and leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success'. Let us follow this mantra. It will guarantee success in your personal life and ensure the unstoppable success of Reliance in the years to come," he said.