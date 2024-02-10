Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25% from 8.15%

    Retirement fund body EPFO has hiked the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2023-24 to 8.25%, a three-year-high. It is a positive development for the over six crore subscribers of the EPFO

    EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25 per cent from 8.15 per cent gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for 2023–24 will now have a three-year high interest rate of 8.25 percent, according to a decision made by retirement fund authority EPFO on Saturday. The 8.25% interest rate for 2023-24 is a positive development for the over six crore subscribers of the EPFO. It is worth noting that the interest rate on EPF for 2020-21 was set at 8.5% by the CBT in March 2021.

    At its meeting on Saturday, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the highest decision-making body of the EPFO, voted to offer an 8.25 percent interest rate on EPF for 2023–2024, according to a source cited by news agency PTI.

    The interest rate on EPF deposits for 2023–2024 will be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for approval following the CBT's decision. The interest rate on EPF for 2023–2024 would be credited into the accounts of more than six crore EPFO users following government certification.

    In March 2023, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 from 8.10 per cent in 2021-22.

    In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over six crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21. This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paytm to form advisory committee on regulatory compliance amid RBI clampdown snt

    Paytm to form advisory committee on regulatory compliance amid RBI clampdown

    Explained RBI's proposed overhaul of digital transaction authentication, moving away from OTP system snt

    Explained: RBI's proposed overhaul of digital transaction authentication, moving away from OTP system

    OpenAI chief Sam Altman to raise trillions of dollars to reshape semiconductor industry Report gcw

    OpenAI chief Sam Altman to raise trillions of dollars to reshape semiconductor industry: Report

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96317point65 crore

    Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Nawaz Sharif PMLN Bilawal Bhutto PPP agree to form coalition govt gcw

    Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto's PPP agree to form coalition govt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up snt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH] ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH]

    Meet 'Nitara Srinish': Pearle Maaney introduces second baby daughter; See PICS anr

    Meet 'Nitara Srinish': Pearle Maaney introduces second baby daughter; See PICS

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon