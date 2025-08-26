Despite ongoing tariff issues, the US remains committed to collaborating with India on energy security. Both nations recognize their roles as major energy producers and consumers.

Amid the issue of ongoing tariffs, Xiaobing Feng, Principal Commercial Officer at the US Embassy in India, on Tuesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in many sectors, specifically in the energy security partnership. Addressing the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) 3rd Energy Summit held in New Delhi, Xiaobing Feng, highlighted the growing cooperation between New Delhi and Washington DC in the energy sector.

Feng recalled that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in February 2025, had reaffirmed the shared role of both nations as "leading producers and consumers in shaping local energy markets," and reiterated their commitment to a long-term bilateral energy security partnership covering oil, gas and civil nuclear energy.

"Energy remains fundamental to the economic growth of both nations--India and the US--as we work to ensure that our energy resources can support innovation," Feng said.

She added that since assuming office, President Trump has moved to cut excessive regulations, streamline approvals and empower American industries to innovate, which has helped restore the US's position as a global energy leader.

The official further stressed that Washington is “committed to working with India in the face of global energy challenges.”

"The global energy landscape is undergoing a profound transformation due to geopolitical instability and supply chain disruptions. The United States and India have a long history of collaboration in the energy sector, including bilateral technical and economic cooperation," Feng noted.

She also mentioned three key areas where US-India collaboration can drive transformative change: diversifying energy resources, enhancing infrastructure resilience, and leveraging American expertise in natural gas, nuclear energy, and emerging energy technologies.

As per the official, the US companies are eager to sell to and partner with Indian counterparts to develop smart energy solutions that ensure reliable energy supply.

"The global demand for critical minerals continues to rise, and both nations have an opportunity to lead in securing reliable and sustainable supply chains," Feng said.

The IACC Energy Summit serves as a platform to explore opportunities in renewable energy, hydrocarbons and civil nuclear cooperation, while strengthening bilateral trade and investment in the sector.