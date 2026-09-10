Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in India, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative. The move follows meetings with Union Ministers and includes partnerships with Indian firms for sourcing and assembly.

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer is looking to expand its manufacturing footprint in India and strengthen its integration with the country's aerospace supply chain, signalling a broader push to make India a key manufacturing hub for global aviation.

The development comes after Embraer's Global Head of Government Relations Jose Serrador Neto met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Government Backs 'Make in India' Push

Naidu said he was pleased to hear about Embraer's "Make in India" plans and highlighted the confidence of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India's growing aerospace ecosystem and Indian manufacturers' role as suppliers to global aviation supply chains.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's office said the meeting discussed Embraer's plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in India and strengthen the aerospace ecosystem, in line with the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and India's emergence as a global manufacturing hub.

Expanding Beyond Aircraft Sales

Embraer's India strategy has been expanding beyond aircraft sales, with the company exploring supplier partnerships, maintenance capabilities, engineering work and potential aircraft assembly.

Key Industrial Partnerships

The company has been assessing Indian capabilities across areas including aerostructures assembly, machining, metal forming, composites, wiring systems and hardware and software development. It has also been working to bring Indian companies into its global supply chain. As part of the localisation push, Embraer had signed an MoU with Hindalco Industries to explore aerospace-grade aluminium manufacturing in India. Mahindra has also become an Embraer supplier through its partnership with Spain-based Aernnova, while Bharat Forge has secured a contract to supply forged products.

Collaboration for E175 Aircraft Assembly

On the civil aviation side, Embraer has partnered with Adani Defence & Aerospace to explore setting up a final assembly line for its E175 aircraft in India. The proposed collaboration also covers supply chain development, maintenance, repair and overhaul services, aftermarket support and pilot training infrastructure.

The latest discussions with Indian ministers indicate that Embraer's India strategy is increasingly focused on manufacturing, sourcing and long-term industrial partnerships, potentially positioning the country as a larger node in its global aerospace network. (ANI)