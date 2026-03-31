Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer plans to establish a Final Assembly Line in India by 2028 in a joint venture with the Adani Group. The assembly plant site is being finalized at Dholera in Gujarat, sources said.

Embraer-Adani JV Plans Aircraft Assembly Line

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer plans to set up a Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India in a joint venture with the Adani Group by 2028, sources said.

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The sources also said the company is in the process of finalizing the site of the assembly plant at Dholera in Gujarat.

MoU and Strategic Goals

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in January this year to develop an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India.

A release had said that the companies aim to collaborate on opportunities in aircraft manufacturing, supply chain, aftermarket services, and pilot training. It said that the collaborative industrial partnership will aim to establish an assembly line, followed by a phased increase in indigenization to advance India's Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program, in alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the UDAN regional connectivity vision.

The release had also said that the potential partnership will leverage Embraer's deep engineering and aircraft manufacturing expertise alongside Adani's aviation value-chain footprint that includes airport infrastructure, aerospace manufacturing, MRO services and pilot training.

Company Footprints in India

Embraer has a growing footprint and long history in India, with nearly 50 Embraer aircraft and 11 aircraft types currently operating across commercial, defense and business aviation.

Adani Defence & Aerospace is India's largest integrated private defence and aerospace player. (ANI)