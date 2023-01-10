Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name

    Amul Federation's managing director RS Sodhi, who has been leading the dairy giant since 2010, stepped down as the board decided to end his tenure with "immediate effect". He has been replaced for an interim period by Jayen Mehta, Amul's incumbent chief operating officer.

    R S Sodhi, the managing director of Amul, announced that he had resigned from the business with immediate effect amid rumours that he had been fired. His resignation has been waiting with the board for some time, he added. Since the end of 2020, he has been on the present tenure extension. Jayen Mehta has temporarily assumed the post.

    Since June 2010, RS Sodhi has served as the president of the Indian Dary Association and as the MD at Amul. "On an extension, that is. The board has accepted my resignation," Sodhi stated to PTI News.

    "My term as MD ended two years back and I was on extension. I had requested the board to relieve me from this responsibility. The board had told me to wait for some time saying they will relieve me once they find a suitable replacement," Sodhi told reporters.

    Sodhi joined Amul as a senior sales executive in 1982, as per his LinkedIn page. He worked there as its general manager (marketing) from 2000 to 2004, then in June 2010 he was promoted to MD. Over 40 years ago, Sodhi began working for the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) as a sales officer. Since June 2010, he has served as general director of the massive dairy industry cooperative.

    The GCMMF's chief operational officer is Jayen Mehta. He began working with Amul in May 1991 and held a variety of positions in the marketing department, including brand manager, group product manager, and general manager. R S Sodhi received his engineering bachelor's degree from CTAE in Udaipur. In order to obtain his MBA, he then travelled to the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IIRMA).

    For Amul, he has successfully introduced more than 50 new products. Amul gathered the milk cooperatives from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal under one roof under Sodhi's direction. Amul was once exclusive to Gujrat cooperatives.

    In July 2022, Sodhi was elected as the president of Indian Dairy Association, an apex body of the country's dairy industry. While speaking at the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit in September, Sodhi claimed that India's share in global production is estimated to nearly double to 45 percent in the next 25 years from 23 per cent now.

