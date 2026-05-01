Driven by strong domestic demand, Eicher Motors and Escorts Kubota reported YoY sales growth for commercial vehicles and tractors in April 2026. VECV sales rose 6.9% and Escorts Kubota saw a 24.4% jump, though exports for both remained weak.

Domestic demand continued to support growth in India's commercial vehicle and tractor segments in April 2026, with Eicher Motors and Escorts Kubota Limited reporting year-on-year sales increases, even as export performance remained uneven.

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Eicher Motors (VECV) Sales Performance

According to monthly sales data, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of Eicher Motors, reported total sales of 7,318 units in April 2026, registering a growth of 6.9 per cent compared to 6,846 units in April 2025. Domestic sales stood at 6,797 units, up 8.6 per cent from 6,257 units in the same period last year.

Segment-Wise Sales and Exports

Segment-wise, Eicher's small commercial vehicles (SCV/LMD trucks under 18.5 tonnes) recorded a 17.9 per cent rise to 3,243 units, while heavy-duty trucks grew 14.9 per cent to 1,516 units. However, bus segments saw a decline, with LMD bus sales falling 2.5 per cent and heavy-duty bus sales dropping sharply by 61.7 per cent. However, exports for VECV declined 21.3 per cent year-on-year to 362 units, reflecting weakness in overseas demand despite strong growth in heavy-duty truck exports. Meanwhile, Volvo trucks and buses segment posted a 23.3 per cent increase.

Escorts Kubota Tractor Sales

In the tractor segment, Escorts Kubota reported total sales of 10,857 units in April 2026, marking a 24.4 per cent increase over 8,729 units sold in April 2025. Domestic tractor sales rose 27.6 per cent to 10,398 units, driven by favourable farm sentiment, adequate reservoir levels, improved rural liquidity following GST-related factors, and steady demand conditions. However, export tractor sales declined to 459 units from 581 units in the year-ago period.

The company noted that while the domestic tractor industry maintained healthy growth momentum, emerging geopolitical challenges, rising input costs, and evolving weather conditions, including potential El Nino signals, may impact farmer sentiment and demand outlook in the coming months.

The data indicates that while domestic demand remains resilient across segments, export markets continue to face volatility, and future growth will depend on external factors such as global conditions and weather patterns. (ANI)