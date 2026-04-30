EcoMedia Solutions has launched EcoMeter, a new tool to accurately measure the carbon footprint of advertising and events. It uses localised, activity-based data instead of budget estimates, enabling brands to plan more responsible campaigns.

Sustainability has become a priority for most brands today, but when it comes to advertising, media, marketing and events, there is still no clear way to understand their actual environmental impact. EcoMedia Solutions (EcoMS) is looking to change that with the introduction of EcoMeter.

Built on its proprietary platform EMS (Environment Media Solutions), EcoMeter is designed to help brands, agencies, and marketers measure the carbon footprint of both campaigns and event-led activations with far greater accuracy than what the industry relies on today. While most current approaches depend on broad budget-linked estimates or standard assumptions, EcoMeter takes a more grounded route using actual localised emission factor and activity-based parameters to assess impact.

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EMS was originally developed as a tech-driven platform to bring sustainability into media planning and execution. With EcoMeter, EcoMS is now positioning this capability in a way that is more intuitive and usable for the industry.

"Today, most carbon calculations in our industry are derived from spends or broad averages. That doesn't reflect what's actually happening on the ground," said Rumjhum Gupta, Founder & CEO, EcoMedia Solutions. "EcoMeter changes that by factoring in real variables where the campaign is running, how it is executed, what materials are used. It gives you a far more accurate picture, not just a directional estimate."

A New Standard for Measurement

EcoMeter allows brands and agencies to evaluate their work not just from a performance lens, but from an impact lens grounded in actual data. Across advertising, marketing campaigns, events, OOH, DOOH, print, digital, and on-ground activations it helps to: - Measure the carbon footprint using localised emission factors and activity-based parameters, not just budget assumptions - Compare media and execution choices based on real environmental impact - Plan campaigns and events that are more responsible by design - Enable credible ESG and BRSR-aligned reporting backed by actual data

The idea is simple to bring the same level of precision to sustainability that already exists for cost and performance metrics.

Starting a More Honest Industry Conversation

India's advertising and events ecosystem is growing rapidly, but sustainability conversations often remain surface-level limited to intent or end-of-campaign reporting. EcoMeter shifts that by introducing what EcoMS refers to as the "carbon economy of advertising and events" where decisions are informed by measurable impact, not approximations.

"If we continue to rely only on estimates, we will continue to make surface-level changes," Gupta added. "The industry needs deeper visibility. EcoMeter is a step in that direction helping teams move from assumption to understanding."

For EcoMS, EcoMeter is not just about measurement, it's about making sustainability easier to act on in day-to-day decisions across media planning, campaign execution, and event design. As brands face increasing pressure from consumers, investors, and regulators, the ability to show measurable impact will become critical, not just for reporting, but for credibility.

(ANI)

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