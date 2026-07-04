Former EIL CMD Vartika Shukla confirmed E20 petrol was introduced after rigorous testing on vehicles. She stated there are no gaps in scientific standards and that the fuel is a significant step towards India's decarbonization goals.

Ethanol-blended E20 petrol was introduced across India only after undergoing rigorous testing on two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and there are no gaps in the scientific standards used for its rollout, former Chairman and Managing Director of Engineers India Limited (EIL) Vartika Shukla said on Saturday.

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Nationwide Rollout and Decarbonization Goals

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said the E20 fuel rollout was backed by extensive testing before being made available nationwide. "Regarding the E20 fuel launched on December 25, part of the 'One Nation, One Fuel' initiative, it was initially introduced in select regions before reaching every retail outlet... E20 was launched pan-India following rigorous testing on various 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler engines ahead of the 2030 mandate," she said. Calling the programme an important step in India's clean energy transition, she added, "It is a significant step towards decarbonization."

Impact on Vehicle Performance and Mileage

Addressing concerns around vehicle performance, Shukla acknowledged that ethanol-blended fuel may have a limited impact on mileage but said several factors influence overall performance. "As for engine performance, there is a marginal drop, but this depends on various factors such as driving habits, etc," she said.

Scientific Standards and Stakeholder Consultation

Shukla also underlined that the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme was developed through extensive consultations with stakeholders and in line with established technical standards. "The EBP (Ethanol Blended Petrol) program began in 2018 with significant stakeholder engagement... Oil marketing companies complied with standards... There is absolutely no gap in the scientific methodology used to determine these standards," she said.

Addressing Public Concerns and Official Stance

Her remarks come at a time when ethanol-blended fuel has been under public scrutiny following claims on social media that E20 fuel had caused issues in some vehicles. Automakers and government-backed testing agencies have maintained that E20-compatible vehicles are designed and certified to safely use the fuel, while attributing isolated cases to issues such as fuel contamination rather than the ethanol blend itself.

The Centre has been promoting higher ethanol blending as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, cut carbon emissions and support domestic sugarcane and grain-based ethanol production. (ANI)