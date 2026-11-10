The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) executed a nationwide crackdown, seizing foreign currency, e-cigarettes, amphetamines, and elephant tusks across multiple Indian cities, reflecting a major effort to combat cross-border illegal trade.

DRI Operations Target Smuggling Across India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has carried out a series of operations across India, seizing foreign currency worth over Rs 3.5 crore, nearly 13,000 e-cigarettes valued at more than Rs 4 crore, 6.642 kg of amphetamine and two elephant tusks, the Ministry of Finance said in separate releases on Tuesday. The operations were conducted in Kolkata, Bhopal, Assam and at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Maharashtra as part of the agency's crackdown on smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal trade.

Foreign Currency Seizure in Kolkata

In Kolkata, DRI officers intercepted seven passengers travelling to Bangkok at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on November 6 and recovered foreign currency worth Rs 3.12 crore. According to the ministry, the passengers had concealed US dollars and British pounds inside notebooks, hidden compartments of trolley bags, shoes and clothing packed in their luggage. The ministry said, "On enquiry, the passengers could not produce any documents to establish ownership or lawful possession of the currency." All seven passengers were arrested under the Customs Act read with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations. In a separate interception at the airport, officials recovered another Rs 39 lakh in foreign currency from other passengers, taking the total seizure to approximately Rs 3.51 crore.

Crackdown on Prohibited E-Cigarettes

In another operation, DRI seized around 13,000 e-cigarettes, along with cover cargo, collectively valued at more than Rs 4 crore at JNPT Port. The consignment, declared as "Mop Rod", contained 6,000 Yuoto Thanos and 7,000 Yuoto Lens e-cigarettes concealed among the declared goods. The ministry said that during the current financial year 2026-27, DRI has seized approximately 3.55 lakh e-cigarettes worth more than Rs 135 crore across ports, airports and inland container depots in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and West Bengal. Import, sale and distribution of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

Drug Trafficking and Wildlife Smuggling

Separately, DRI officers intercepted a passenger travelling by bus from Delhi to Bhopal on November 5 and recovered 6.642 kg of amphetamine concealed in three plastic packets inside his luggage. The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. According to the ministry, the investigation revealed that the accused was already out on bail in another NDPS case registered by Bengaluru Police.

In Assam, DRI officers recovered two elephant tusks weighing approximately 3.7 kg near Sonapur Toll Gate, about 27 km from Guwahati, on November 5. Five suspects travelling on two-wheelers allegedly threatened pursuing officers with sharp weapons before abandoning the bag containing the tusks and escaping. The seized tusks were handed over to the Assam State Forest Department for further investigation. Elephant tusks are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and international CITES regulations, which restrict trade in protected wildlife species. The ministry said the operations reflected DRI's continued efforts to combat cross-border smuggling, narcotics trafficking and illegal wildlife trade.

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