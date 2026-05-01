DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia reviewed key projects under the National Industrial Corridor Programme in Haryana and Rajasthan, focusing on strengthening industrial infrastructure and boosting investment in the region.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, on Friday reviewed key projects under the National Industrial Corridor Programme in Haryana and Rajasthan, with a focus on strengthening industrial infrastructure and boosting investment, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The review comes as NICDC projects are expected to "drive integrated and sustainable industrial ecosystem development," the ministry said in a release.

Review of Haryana's Logistics Hub

During the visit, the Secretary assessed progress at the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (IMLH) in Nangal Chaudhary, Haryana, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,029 crore. The project is "planned to serve freight movement to and from major industrial regions including Manesar, Bawal, Dharuhera, East Rajasthan and Western/Northern Haryana sub-regions of NCR," the release said.

He also reviewed the development of logistics infrastructure, including "EXIM zone, warehousing, container stacking, transportation zone and commercial areas," as part of the project's Phase-I implementation.

Industrial Projects in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Bhatia visited the NICDC Neemrana Solar Power Project, described as "an Indo-Japan collaboration" that "demonstrates the integration of solar power with smart micro-grid systems for industrial use," the ministry said.

Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA)

The Secretary also reviewed the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA), which is expected to attract significant investment and generate employment. The project "is expected to attract investment of approximately Rs 7,500 crore and generate around 40,000 employment opportunities," according to the release.

The ministry said the node has strong connectivity and is "positioned to serve key industrial and logistics markets in western Rajasthan," with focus sectors including textiles, automobiles, engineering goods, and agro-processing.

Stakeholder Engagement and Government Outlook

During stakeholder consultations, industry representatives highlighted the need for "continued support in resolving operational and infrastructure-related issues, improving ease of doing business, and strengthening industrial competitiveness," the release noted.

Addressing these concerns, Bhatia said DPIIT and other stakeholders are working closely to address challenges. He noted that "regular field visits and stakeholder consultations are essential for identifying bottlenecks, enabling faster resolution of issues and strengthening investor confidence," the ministry said.

The visit underscores the government's push to accelerate industrial corridor projects and build "world-class industrial infrastructure" aimed at boosting manufacturing and employment in the country, the release added.

(ANI)