DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India

The MoU was officially signed by Dr Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 26, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paytm (One97 Communications Limited) to foster innovation and accelerate the growth of fintech and manufacturing startups in India. According to DPIIT, this collaboration aims to provide essential support to entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale their businesses and strengthen India's position as a global leader in emerging financial technologies.

Under this partnership, Paytm will offer mentorship, infrastructure support, market access, and funding opportunities, particularly for startups in the fintech hardware sector.
DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India AJR
The initiative is designed to equip entrepreneurs with key resources to develop cutting-edge payment and financial technology solutions. The collaboration between DPIIT and Paytm focuses mentorship and innovation support, regulatory and compliance assistance, infrastructure and market access support.

The MoU was officially signed by Dr Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the partnership, Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, stated, "This partnership with Paytm marks a crucial step in strengthening India's startup ecosystem. By leveraging Paytm's fintech expertise and infrastructure, we aim to support entrepreneurs in overcoming challenges, scaling their ventures, and contributing to India's emergence as a global innovation hub."

Dr Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Startup India, emphasized DPIIT's commitment to integrating Paytm's resources into Startup India initiatives. He noted that this partnership would enhance the entrepreneurial landscape, allowing startups to innovate, expand, and establish a global presence.

Expressing Paytm's dedication to supporting entrepreneurship, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm, said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, this is the best time for startups to launch and scale."

He added, "Paytm is committed to empowering entrepreneurs through mentorship, financial support, and access to cutting-edge technology. Through this collaboration, we will ensure that startups receive the necessary tools to succeed from inception to growth."

As part of its Paytm for Startups initiative, the company will introduce dedicated programs to support fintech hardware manufacturers, including Soundbox and PoS/EDC device makers, ensuring efficient scaling.

These initiatives will include- mentorship programs for fintech hardware startups, access to funding through investor networks and incubation programs, regulatory guidance and industry-focused workshops, tracking and impact assessment through periodic progress reports.

Additionally, through its CSR arm, Paytm Foundation, the company is nurturing deep-tech startups in Climate Tech, Web3, Agritech, and Mobility.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Australia India TIAF: $16 million investment to boost bilateral trade and cooperation AJR

Australia-India TIAF: $16 million investment to boost bilateral trade and cooperation

Two wheeler sales stay strong as passenger vehicle growth moderates in FY26 AJR

Two-wheeler sales stay strong as passenger vehicle growth moderates in FY26

Lab grown diamonds gain popularity as women opt for mixed jewelry trends: Report AJR

Lab-grown diamonds gain popularity as women opt for mixed jewelry trends: Report

Advantage Assam 2.0: Rs 1,354.34 crore investment in animal husbandry through 13 MoUs AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: Rs 1,354.34 crore investment in animal husbandry through 13 MoUs

EPFO adds 16.05 lakh net members in December 2024, sees 9.69% growth AJR

EPFO adds 16.05 lakh net members in December 2024, sees 9.69% growth

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look gcw

PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look

Photos Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own gcw

(PHOTOS) Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own

Techie's mental burnout, hunt for 'chill company even at salary cut' sparks work-life balance debate; SEE post shk

Techie's mental burnout, hunt for 'chill company even at salary cut' sparks work-life balance debate; SEE post

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

Recent Videos

Amit Shah INAUGURATES New BJP Office in Coimbatore; Fed Cows and Planted Sapling!

Amit Shah INAUGURATES New BJP Office in Coimbatore; Fed Cows and Planted Sapling!

Video Icon
Man Caught Wearing Wig Hiding $10,000 Worth of Cocaine, Say Police

Man Caught Wearing Wig Hiding $10,000 Worth of Cocaine, Say Police

Video Icon
Pakistan's $240 Million MYSTERY: Why Gwadar International Airport Remains Empty?

Pakistan's $240 Million MYSTERY: Why Gwadar International Airport Remains Empty?

Video Icon
Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu’s MAHASHIVRATRI Puja with Their Daughter Inaaya! 🔱✨

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu’s MAHASHIVRATRI Puja with Their Daughter Inaaya! 🔱✨

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Video Icon