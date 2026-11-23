DoT to Host Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave 2026 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, is organising the Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave 2026 on 24 November at Leaders Lounge, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, a release said.

The Conclave aims to bring together telecom startups, MSMEs, industry leaders, investors, academia and other stakeholders to showcase indigenous telecom technologies, deliberate on challenges faced by domestic innovators and explore opportunities for scaling up and commercialising homegrown telecom solutions. The event will feature presentations across five key thematic areas of the telecom technology stack, namely RAN and Core, Applications, Chipsets, Security and Standards. It will also provide an opportunity for startups and MSMEs to showcase their innovative products and solutions through dedicated exhibition stalls.

The event will highlight various Government initiatives and policy interventions of the Department of Telecommunications aimed at supporting and nurturing the telecom innovation ecosystem, promoting indigenous research and development, and facilitating the growth of startups and MSMEs. Dedicated sessions will also deliberate on the policy frameworks notified under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, relating to Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPNs) and Regulatory Sandbox, which provide an enabling environment for enterprise connectivity and testing of innovative telecom technologies. as per the release. The Conclave is expected to provide an important platform for strengthening collaboration among government, industry, academia and investors towards building a robust indigenous telecom innovation ecosystem in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)