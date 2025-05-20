The company reported record-breaking sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore for the full fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 44% increase from Rs 14,778 crore in FY24.

DLF Ltd shares on Tuesday (May 20) rallied nearly 5% after the real estate giant reported a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company's consolidated net profit rose by an impressive 39% year-on-year to Rs 1,282 crore for the January-March quarter, driven by higher income and booming sales in the luxury housing segment.

The company reported record-breaking sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore for the full fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 44% increase from Rs 14,778 crore in FY24. This performance was largely fuelled by pre-sales at its ultra-luxury residential project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram, DLF said in a statement.

Total income for Q4 stood at Rs 3,347.77 crore, up from Rs 2,316.7 crore in the same period last year. For the full fiscal year, DLF's net profit climbed to Rs 4,366.82 crore, compared to Rs 2,723.53 crore in FY24.

The board has proposed a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (face value Rs 2 each) for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.

Should you buy, sell or hold DLF stock?

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained a 'Buy' rating on DLF, citing the outperformance of The Dahlias as a key driver. "In Q4FY25, DLF reported bookings of Rs 20 billion, up 39% YoY. This was led by robust demand for The Dahlias, contributing Rs 137 billion in FY25. The company exceeded its full-year pre-sales guidance," the firm noted.

