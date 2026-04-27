The Department of Posts (DoP) and DTDC Express Limited have signed an MoU to enhance logistics and e-commerce in India. The partnership will leverage DoP's extensive network and DTDC's expertise to improve nationwide parcel delivery services.

The Department of Posts (DoP) under the Ministry of Communications on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DTDC Express Limited to strengthen logistics and e-commerce operations across India.

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The MoU was formalised in New Delhi by Neeraj Kumar Jha, General Manager of Parcel Directorate, Department of Posts, and Jatinder Sethi, National Channel Head of DTDC Express Limited, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Details of the Collaboration

According to the release, the partnership aims to leverage DoP's extensive infrastructure and network, along with DTDC's logistics expertise, to improve parcel delivery operations nationwide.

The collaboration, which began in 2025, will focus on expanding opportunities in logistics and business operations, enabling DTDC to utilise DoP's postal network for nationwide parcel delivery, including Cash on Delivery (COD) services.

The two entities will also work on joint logistics operations, capacity sharing, adoption of best practices in the parcel industry and alignment of marketing strategies to enhance operational efficiency and service quality.

As part of the agreement, both parties will hold quarterly review meetings to assess progress, ensure system integration and explore new opportunities to strengthen the logistics network.

Benefits of the Partnership

The Department of Posts said DTDC will benefit from access to its network of 1.64 lakh post offices across the country, which will help expand logistics operations, improve delivery speed and cater to growing e-commerce demand, particularly in remote areas.

For DoP, the collaboration is expected to enhance its parcel business by enabling faster transmission and delivery services, while strengthening its presence in the logistics sector.

The department added that the partnership aligns with the broader objective of strengthening India's logistics ecosystem and supporting the country's vision of becoming a global logistics hub. (ANI)