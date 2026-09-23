Deloitte India and CAST have announced a strategic alliance to advance AI-led application modernisation and technology portfolio optimisation across Asia-Pacific and Japan, helping organisations make faster and better-informed decisions.

Deloitte India and CAST have announced a strategic alliance to advance artificial intelligence-led application modernisation and technology portfolio optimisation across Asia-Pacific and Japan.

The collaboration combines the consulting, engineering, and transformation capabilities of Deloitte with the software mapping and intelligence technology of CAST to assist organisations in making faster and better-informed decisions across complex application environments.

The alliance addresses operational hurdles faced by enterprises engaged in AI adoption, cloud migration, large-scale modernisation, and mergers and acquisitions integration. Over years of business changes, decentralised investments, and acquisitions, application estates often build up hidden dependencies, technical debt, and duplicated capabilities. Such structural complexities frequently lead to longer discovery periods, investment uncertainty, and increased delivery risks in transformation projects.

Bridging Strategy and Execution

Debasish Chatterjee, Partner and Software Engineering leader at Deloitte India, said, "Enterprise transformation today is no longer about AI, cloud or modernisation in isolation. Organisations must navigate all three priorities simultaneously, often across complex application landscapes built over many years."

"Deloitte's focus is to help clients bridge the gap between strategy and execution, enabling faster innovation, greater operational efficiency and tangible business outcomes in the fast-paced business world," Chatterjee added. "Through our strategic alliance with CAST, we are bringing software intelligence to the forefront of transformation, helping clients gain deeper visibility into their technology estate, reduce modernisation risk and accelerate value realisation from their digital and AI investments."

The Role of Software Intelligence

Under the arrangement, CAST provides software intelligence covering software architecture, technical debt, dependencies, open-source risk, and modernisation complexity across enterprise portfolios. The structural insight offers project delivery teams an evidence-based foundation to plan transformations, evaluate application readiness for agentic workflows and AI functionalities, and shorten delivery timelines.

Marc Zablit, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Global Partnerships at CAST, said, "Context matters as much as the model when it comes to AI working on existing code. Agent accuracy tends to be quite low in brownfield applications because AI lacks specific knowledge of its dependencies and transaction flows."

"This results in rework and token burn," Zablit said. "But when AI is equipped with deterministic context from CAST, clients have measured and reported to us 2x increases in accuracy and significant drops in token usage."

Targeted Functional Areas

The joint initiative targets multiple functional areas, including shortening discovery and identifying code-level blockers for cloud and legacy application migrations, providing early visibility during M&A technical due diligence, enhancing productivity in managed services, and supporting cyber, AI-readiness, and Green IT programmes.

CAST equips Deloitte with software intelligence platforms and assessment tools, which Deloitte deploys through client use-case playbooks, proof-of-value engagements, and solution accelerators across the Asia-Pacific region. (ANI)