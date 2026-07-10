SmartWatt Consulting and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. have partnered under the UAE-backed Muruna Initiative to upgrade Delhi's power grid. The project will integrate AI, battery storage, and distributed energy resources to manage demand-side flexibility.

SmartWatt Consulting and Integrated Energy Services LLC and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. formalised a strategic energy engagement under the Muruna Initiative at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. The partnership focuses on integrating artificial intelligence, battery energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources to upgrade the electricity network in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

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According to a press release, the signing ceremony took place in the presence of H.E. Abdulnasser Alshaali, PhD, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India. Having completed initial technical assessments and identified priority substations, both entities are now advancing the implementation planning phase to manage demand-side flexibility across the capital's power network. The initiative also intends to establish a scalable blueprint for replication across India, which includes plans for an AI-enabled Command and Control Centre to orchestrate distributed grid resources in real time.

Emirati Innovation for India's Power Sector

Sameh El Khatib, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SmartWatt, stated that the initiative brings Emirati innovation directly into India's power sector.

"Muruna was built in the UAE to solve a problem every fast-growing economy share: how to make the grid more flexible, more resilient, and more sustainable without compromising reliability," El Khatib said. "Partnering with BSES allows us to bring that innovation to one of the most dynamic distribution networks in the world. This is Abu Dhabi technology working for Delhi's consumers. Through the Muruna Initiative, our ambition is not only to support one utility, but to create a scalable framework that can accelerate grid flexibility across India and beyond," El Khatib added.

Broader Impact and Bilateral Ties

The press release noted that the collaboration aligns with a broader expansion of bilateral commercial ties between India and the UAE, where total trade volume has already crossed USD 100 billion. Beyond Delhi, the Muruna Initiative is also deploying its platform under a World Bank-supported programme with the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, demonstrating its adaptability across different utility environments.

Managing Peak Demand with Digital Technology

Abhishek Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd., explained that the integration of digital technologies remains vital for managing high peak demands.

"Serving the National Capital Territory means meeting rising demand while integrating more renewable energy and keeping the network stable at peak," Ranjan said. "SmartWatt brings a proven approach that pairs artificial intelligence with battery storage and distributed resources, and our joint technical work has already identified where it can deliver the greatest value. We are proud to demonstrate what UAE-India collaboration can achieve for India's consumers," Ranjan stated.

"We believe this engagement has the potential to establish a benchmark for demand-side flexibility in India, demonstrating how digital technologies, energy storage and distributed energy resources can work together to unlock greater value for both consumers and the electricity network," Ranjan added. (ANI)