AM/NS India indicates that cross-country petroleum pipeline projects aimed at bypassing vulnerable shipping routes may commence within two years. The company is also expanding its Hazira facility to boost automotive and high-value steel output.

Cross-Country Pipeline Projects Could Start Within Two Years Says AMNS

By Amrashree Mishra New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Cross-country petroleum pipeline projects aimed at reducing reliance on vulnerable shipping routes could begin taking shape within the next one to two years, with early discussions underway across several countries, Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales and Marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Dhar said geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz had prompted discussions on making global oil and gas supply chains more resilient by developing alternative transportation routes. "One of the viable alternatives outside shipping routes is the cross-country petroleum pipeline. That development will start. Some early discussions have started," he said, adding that the projects were currently at the drawing-board stage. Asked about the countries involved, Dhar said discussions were taking place across several regions, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the wider Middle East, but no specific countries had been identified yet.

Responding to an ANI question during the press conference, Dhar said discussions were at an early stage and expressed confidence that the process would begin within the next one to two years. Dhar said API-grade steel would be a critical requirement for these pipelines and that AM/NS India could supply both the steel and finished pipes from its Hazira facility.

On the Hazira expansion, Dhar said the company's capacity was being expanded to 15 million tonnes, with the integrated automotive steel complex forming a significant part of the investment. The 2-million-tonne complex, nearing full commissioning, is part of the company's Rs 60,000-crore expansion programme and will manufacture advanced automotive steel grades with tensile strength of up to 1,180 megapascals. The complex brings together cold rolling, annealing and coating facilities. It builds on the commissioning of the Continuous Galvanising and Annealing Line in 2024, the Continuous Galvanising Line in 2025 and the Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill in 2026, according to the company.

Dhar said the company's target was to bring India's import dependence on specialised, high-value steel to zero as domestic production expands. AM/NS India is also in discussions with almost all automobile manufacturers in the country to incorporate these steel grades into the design of new vehicles. On defence manufacturing, Dhar said India had become self-reliant in high-value steel for critical applications, including naval vessels, armoured vehicles and bulletproof protection. "India used to be an import-dependent country for that. Over the last few years, India has totally become self-reliant on high-added-value steel for defence applications," he said, adding that there was now almost no need for imported steel for critical defence requirements.