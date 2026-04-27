With rising travel demand, consumers are increasingly using platform-specific coupons for flights and hotels to save money. This trend, seen on platforms like EaseMyTrip, reflects a broader shift towards value-conscious travel behaviour.

As travel demand continues to grow, consumers are increasingly turning to coupon-led booking strategies to optimise their travel spends. From flights to hotels and holiday packages, applying platform-specific coupons has become a common step in the booking journey.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Industry trends suggest that travellers are actively searching for relevant coupon codes before completing bookings, with many preferring platforms that offer consolidated access to such deals.

EaseMyTrip Capitalises on Coupon Trend

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, for instance, has seen traction around coupon-led bookings, with users applying offers such as the "EASETRIP" coupon to unlock additional savings. The "EASETRIP" coupon can be accessed through dedicated offer pages such as https://www.easemytrip.com/offers/easetrip-deal.html, where users can explore applicable discounts and apply them during checkout.

A Shift Towards Value-Conscious Behaviour

Experts note that this shift reflects a broader move towards more value-conscious travel behaviour, where consumers are prioritising savings alongside convenience. With digital adoption continuing to rise, coupon-led bookings are expected to remain a key driver of consumer decision-making across online travel platforms.