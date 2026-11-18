The Ministry of Commerce has updated Export Promotion Mission guidelines, increasing the airfare reimbursement eligibility limit to Rs 50 crore and enhancing freight support to boost MSME participation in global markets for fiscal years 2025-31.

Commerce Ministry Updates Export Promotion Mission Reimbursement Rules

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Exporters with export turnover of up to Rs 50 crore in the preceding year can now qualify for airfare reimbursement to attend eligible overseas trade fairs, buyer-seller meets and trade delegations under the Export Promotion Mission, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday. The previous eligibility limit was Rs 75 lakh. The Department of Commerce raised it under revised Market Access Support guidelines issued on November 17.

“Airfare reimbursement has been enhanced to up to 95% for Micro and Small Exporters and up to 80% for other eligible exporters,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Wednesday. The reimbursement applies to economy-class fares. For eligible firms that recorded exports in the preceding year, it is capped at Rs 1.25 lakh for travel to Africa, the Americas and Oceania, and Rs 75,000 for other overseas markets, according to a trade notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). For eligible firms with zero export turnover in the preceding year, the corresponding caps are Rs 80,000 and Rs 45,000. The department also reduced the minimum membership period with export promotion councils from six months to three months.

Under the Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement (TRACE) guidelines, the department expanded the list of tests, inspections and certifications eligible for reimbursement from 462 to 600. The support helps micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) meet quality, safety and technical requirements in overseas markets. Under the Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT) guidelines, freight support now covers eligible districts across 34 states and Union Territories, up from 13. Air freight support has been extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in addition to the Northeast. The revised freight guidelines also cover inland waterways, land customs stations and integrated check posts. The minimum qualifying distance for freight movements was cut from 200 km to 100 km, and support was extended to exportable goods outside the scheme’s negative list.

The measures fall under Niryat Disha, a sub-scheme of the Export Promotion Mission. The Union Cabinet approved the mission on November 12, 2025, with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31. (ANI)