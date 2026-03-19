Amidst global energy uncertainties, coal continues to safeguard India's energy security. The government highlights its role in providing reliable power for key industries, supported by rising domestic production and significant stockpile increases.

At a time when the ongoing energy uncertainties in West Asia are raising concerns over global fuel supplies, coal continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding India's energy security, ensuring uninterrupted power for key industries and economic activity.

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According to a Ministry of Coal official statement released on Thursday, coal remains central to providing reliable baseload power, particularly for core sectors such as steel and cement, which are critical drivers of the country's economic growth.

Ensuring Supply and Building Stockpiles

The government highlighted that domestic coal production is being maintained in line with rising demand, alongside efforts to build sufficient stockpiles at mine-heads to ensure steady supply to consumers. This is being supported by coordinated logistics, including enhanced rail movement.

Stockpile Levels Increase Significantly

Coal stockpiles have witnessed a notable increase over the past year. Pithead stocks at Coal India Limited (CIL) rose from 106.78 million tonnes (MT) on April 1, 2025, to around 125.54 MT as of March 18, 2026. Additional reserves include approximately 5.75 MT at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) mines, 15.75 MT at captive and commercial mines, about 12 MT in transit, and 5.49 MT at ports and sidings. These reserves are supplemented by around 53.41 MT of coal available at thermal power plants, which is sufficient for nearly 23 days at current consumption levels.

Measures to Enhance Coal Availability

To ensure availability across sectors, CIL has ramped up supply-side interventions, including conducting e-auctions. In March 2026, the company planned 29 e-auctions offering approximately 23.56 MT of coal. Five auctions conducted since March 12 saw 73.1 lakh tonnes offered, of which 31.96 lakh tonnes were successfully booked, reflecting adequate availability.

Facilitating Supply for Small and Medium Consumers

In addition, coal supplies to small and medium consumers are being facilitated through the State Nominated Agencies (SNA) mechanism. The Centre has urged states to project additional requirements, assuring that demand can be fully met to prevent shortages. Coal offtake under this route is being closely monitored to maintain an uninterrupted supply.

Coal's Enduring Role in India's Energy Mix

The Ministry of Coal reiterated its commitment to ensuring a stable and transparent ecosystem through policy support, monitoring, and stakeholder coordination. These measures aim to secure reliable coal availability, support industrial continuity, and meet rising energy demand.

Even as India accelerates its renewable energy expansion, coal continues to serve as a critical backbone of the country's energy mix, particularly significant amid evolving geopolitical uncertainties impacting global energy markets. (ANI)